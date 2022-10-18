 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to UAE tailender rubbing it in by flexing his guns after smashing 109m mammoth strike

    Junaid Siddique displayed an impressive performance against Sri Lanka

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:24 PM

    More often than not, tailenders are expected to have little or no batting skills as bowling is their primary task in the team. However, Junaid Siddique produced one of the most shocking moments in cricket history by smashing a delivery 109 meters away for six before flexing his muscles in joy.

    Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable comeback on Tuesday to crush UAE by 79 runs in the T20 World Cup after suffering defeat in their first game. UAE were chasing a target of 153 but none of their batters had any answers to the opposition bowlers and eventually bundled out for a paltry 73. However, tailender Junaid Siddique managed to impress more with the bat than the ball, with his solitary hit turning out to be better than everyone else in the entire tournament, let alone the match or his team. 

    Dushmantha Chameera was bowling the 17th over of the innings, with his seam movement having already fetched him three wickets in the game. Junaid Siddique was facing the second ball of the over with the opposition needing only a single dismissal to wrap up the encounter. Chameera bowled a full delivery allowing Siddique to unleash his batting prowess. He cleared his front leg and swung the bat with brute force, connecting sweetly with the white Kookaburra. 

    The ball travelled for 109 meters down square leg resulting in a monstrous six. The power of the shot was highlighted by the fact that it landed on the roof of the stadium. However, Siddique was not done yet as topped off the story with a hilarious gesture. The batter tracked the ball as it sailed past with a hand on his forehead before flexing his biceps to express his joy. 

    Spectators expressed their excitement over the gigantic hit and expressed their remarks on social media. 

