ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to UAE tailender rubbing it in by flexing his guns after smashing 109m mammoth strike

Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable comeback on Tuesday to crush UAE by 79 runs in the T20 World Cup after suffering defeat in their first game. UAE were chasing a target of 153 but none of their batters had any answers to the opposition bowlers and eventually bundled out for a paltry 73. However, tailender Junaid Siddique managed to impress more with the bat than the ball, with his solitary hit turning out to be better than everyone else in the entire tournament, let alone the match or his team.