Pat Cummins announced as Australia's ODI captain on rotational policy

However, given Cummins' presence in all formats of the game, the pacer will be expected to take occasional rests from minor ODI events, where vice-captain Alex Carey will deputise for him as stand-in captain. Previously, David Warner had been touted for the role of captain by both Finch and Cummins, but his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 and the ensuing captaincy ban ensured he is not eligible for the role. Nevertheless, the ban has been reported to be for a period of four years and the opener might get a chance to lead the team should both Carey and Cummins be unavailable at some point.