Roger Binny confirmed to succeed Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

Today at 1:32 PM
Roger Binny is set to follow in Sourav Ganguly's shoes as the latest President of the BCCI as was confirmed during their Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. The World Cup-winning pacer has been appointed for a three-year period and has previous experience as a national selector and KSCA President.
Former Indian quick Roger Binny is set to take on the responsibility of the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, replacing Sourav Ganguly at the helm of affairs. The 67-year-old had been so far serving as the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and had previously served as the head of the national selection committee as well.
Binny's appointment as the BCCI's 36th President was confirmed during their Annual General Meeting at the Taj Palace hotel in Mumbai following Sourav Ganguly's failure to win a second term. The legendary batsman from Bengal was previously touted to be India's nomination for the International Cricket Council CHariman's role but no developments have been reported on that front.
Binny is set to stay in office till 2025 following which he can contend for another three-year term. The Bangalore-born right-arm fast bowler earned 99 caps for India across Tests and ODIs during his career, including a stellar display at the 1983 World Cup where he finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker.
