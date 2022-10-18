We will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, confirms Jay Shah

Today at 2:30 PM
Jay Shah has announced that India will push for the 2023 Asia Cup to be held at a neutral venue, in continuation with the policy of not visitng Pakistan for any sporting events. India has not toured their neighbours since 2005/06, even though international cricket has recently resumed in Pakistan.
In a major blow to Pakistan's hopes of hosting their first ICCC tournament since the 1996 World Cup, India have pulled out of the 2023 Asia Cup slated to be held on Pakistani shores. The Men in Blue last visited their rivals for a multi-format tour in 2005/06 while the two nations have not indulged in bilateral cricket since a T20I series in 2012/13. However, Pakistan did host the Asia Cup in 2008 which was the last time India played cricket on their neighbour's soil.
The announcement was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Secretary Jay Shah after their Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on October 18. Shah is incidentally also the President of the Asian Cricket Council.
"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," he was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.
International cricket in Pakistan had come to a standstill following a terrorist attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in 2009 that left several injured. However, after having adopted the United Arab Emirates as their home venue for over a decade, the last few years have seen cricket return to the nation. South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies, Australia and England have already played games in the subcontinent nation since 2018/19, with New Zealand the next country scheduled to play an all-format tour next year in Pakistan.
The country also has the rights to host the 2025 Champions Trophy and it remains to be seen whether India continues to stand their ground for the marquee ICC tournament as well.
