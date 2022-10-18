We will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023, confirms Jay Shah

In a major blow to Pakistan's hopes of hosting their first ICCC tournament since the 1996 World Cup, India have pulled out of the 2023 Asia Cup slated to be held on Pakistani shores. The Men in Blue last visited their rivals for a multi-format tour in 2005/06 while the two nations have not indulged in bilateral cricket since a T20I series in 2012/13. However, Pakistan did host the Asia Cup in 2008 which was the last time India played cricket on their neighbour's soil.