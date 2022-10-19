ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to a ‘stunned’ Akeal Hosein after Rovman Powell sent ball out of Bellerive Oval

Powell was at the peak of his powers and his shining moment came in the last over of the innings. Blessing Muzarabani had already picked a wicket and captain Regis Chakabva handed him the final over in hope of dismissing Powell who was turning out to be dangerous with his strikes. The batter first welcomed Muzarabani with a six on a short delivery hitting a superb pull. However, the onslaught was to be continued.