 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to a ‘stunned’ Akeal Hosein after Rovman Powell sent ball out of Bellerive Oval

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Akeal Hosein was amazed after Rovman Powell smacked a gigantic six

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to a ‘stunned’ Akeal Hosein after Rovman Powell sent ball out of Bellerive Oval

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:44 PM

    Batters often support each other and express their emotions to appreciate the strokes played by their partners. However, Akeal Hosein took it a step further and didn't hesitate before revealing his shock and surprise over a huge 104 meters six hit by Rovman Powell, which went out of the park.

    After facing an upset in the opening match against Scotland, West Indies are once again in deep waters while locking horns with Zimbabwe. In a topsy-turvy first innings, West Indies got to an impressive start with 49 runs in the powerplay losing just a single wicket. However, the team collapsed with a regular fall of wickets later but Rovman Powell helped West Indies reach a decent total displaying his ability to hammer clinical strikes. 

    Powell was at the peak of his powers and his shining moment came in the last over of the innings. Blessing Muzarabani had already picked a wicket and captain Regis Chakabva handed him the final over in hope of dismissing Powell who was turning out to be dangerous with his strikes. The batter first welcomed Muzarabani with a six on a short delivery hitting a superb pull. However, the onslaught was to be continued. 

    Muzarabani repeated the same mistake of bowling a half-hearted short delivery on the third ball and Powell punished him even harder this time around. He smashed the delivery with his brute force which resulted in a high and handsome six. The ball sailed for 104 meters and landed out of the ground. It was an unbelievable feat to clear the ground in Australia where dimensions are usually on the longer side. 

    Powell’s batting partner Akeal Hosein also appreciated the fact and he placed his hands on his forehead revealing the intensity of the shot. Twitterati were quick to share their sentiments over the clinical and powerful strike from the Caribbean batter and the social media turned into a frenzy.

    Out of the park!

    Smashed

    Left the ground!

    Beast Powell

    Beauty

    Thats Six

    Banger!

    With love

    Out of the equation

    Absolute bouncer

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down