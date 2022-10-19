ICC World T20 | Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with ankle injury

As the T20 World Cup will start in a span of less than a week, England will play with the desire to clinch the trophy in their opening fixture against Afghanistan. However, they have lost a key player in their side as their ace pacer Reece Topley has been knocked out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Topley rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane while preparing for their warm-up game against Pakistan. ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have made an announcement regarding the injury update on Twitter in an official statement.