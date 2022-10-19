ICC World T20 | Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with ankle injury

 user tracker image
    Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:52 PM

    England have a bad news to face on Wednesday as Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury sustained during a fielding drill in Brisbane. Tymal Mills has been named to replace the pacer and the team would expect him to play a similar kind of role with the ball.

    As the T20 World Cup will start in a span of less than a week, England will play with the desire to clinch the trophy in their opening fixture against Afghanistan. However, they have lost a key player in their side as their ace pacer Reece Topley has been knocked out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Topley rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane while preparing for their warm-up game against Pakistan. ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have made an announcement regarding the injury update on Twitter in an official statement.

    Topley has been a consistent wicket-taker for England in T20Is as he scalped 17 wickets in 16 games taking maximum wickets for the country in 2022. He formed an integral part of England’s bowling unit being effective in the power play as well as death overs. The team has drafted Tymal Mills into the side who was traveling as a reserve earlier. Mills had showcased his talent in the last year’s T20 World Cup taking seven wickets in four matches. Luke Wood has been added as a traveling reserve in the line-up.

    England will take on Afghanistan in a Super 12 game on Saturday in their tournament opener. 

