ICC World T20 | Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with ankle injury

Today at 7:52 PM
England have a bad news to face on Wednesday as Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury sustained during a fielding drill in Brisbane. Tymal Mills has been named to replace the pacer and the team would expect him to play a similar kind of role with the ball.
As the T20 World Cup will start in a span of less than a week, England will play with the desire to clinch the trophy in their opening fixture against Afghanistan. However, they have lost a key player in their side as their ace pacer Reece Topley has been knocked out of the tournament with an ankle injury. Topley rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane while preparing for their warm-up game against Pakistan. ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) have made an announcement regarding the injury update on Twitter in an official statement.
Topley has been a consistent wicket-taker for England in T20Is as he scalped 17 wickets in 16 games taking maximum wickets for the country in 2022. He formed an integral part of England’s bowling unit being effective in the power play as well as death overs. The team has drafted Tymal Mills into the side who was traveling as a reserve earlier. Mills had showcased his talent in the last year’s T20 World Cup taking seven wickets in four matches. Luke Wood has been added as a traveling reserve in the line-up.
England will take on Afghanistan in a Super 12 game on Saturday in their tournament opener.
News we didn't want to bring you.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 19, 2022
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the #T20WorldCup
We are all gutted for you and we are all here for you, Toppers ❤️
More here: https://t.co/KdJWsh3VWA pic.twitter.com/gVofwSQnNf
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.