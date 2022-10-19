 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Curtis Campher for turning the tide in Ireland's memorable chase versus Scotland

    Curtis Campher starred with the bat for Ireland against Scotland.

    (T20 World Cup, Twitter)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Curtis Campher for turning the tide in Ireland’s memorable chase versus Scotland

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:16 PM

    Curtis Campher, who took four wickets in four balls in last year’s T20 World Cup, made headlines again in this year’s edition, but this time with the bat. Chasing 177, Camphor struck a career-best 32-ball 72 not out helping Ireland get the job done after they were reduced to 61/4 against Scotland.

    Curtis Campher set the stage on fire on Wednesday during Ireland’s Qualifying round fixture against Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After returning figures of 2-0-9-2, Camphor smashed seven fours and two sixes in his brisk knock of 32-ball 72 not out to revive Ireland from 61/4 after they were asked to see off the target of 177. 

    Campher got support from George Dockrell, who remained unbeaten on 39 off 27 balls, to take Ireland past the finishing line with an over and six wickets to spare. Campher fittingly hit the winning boundary, and notably, in the process, Ireland completed their chase in the T20 World Cup’s history.

    Earlier in the contest, Michael Jones starred with the bat for Scotland scoring 86 off 55 balls. Richie Berrington chipped in with handy contributions (37 off 27 balls) as well, but in the end, it all went in vain. For Ireland, Mark Adair impressed the most, returning 4-0-23-1.

    Despite the win, Ireland remained third in their group, behind Zimbabwe and Scotland as they have a better net run rate than them. They must beat West Indies in their last Qualifying round to progress to the Super 12s.

