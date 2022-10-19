ICC World T20 | Twitter lauds Curtis Campher for turning the tide in Ireland’s memorable chase versus Scotland

Today at 1:16 PM
Curtis Campher, who took four wickets in four balls in last year’s T20 World Cup, made headlines again in this year’s edition, but this time with the bat. Chasing 177, Camphor struck a career-best 32-ball 72 not out helping Ireland get the job done after they were reduced to 61/4 against Scotland.
Curtis Campher set the stage on fire on Wednesday during Ireland’s Qualifying round fixture against Scotland at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. After returning figures of 2-0-9-2, Camphor smashed seven fours and two sixes in his brisk knock of 32-ball 72 not out to revive Ireland from 61/4 after they were asked to see off the target of 177.
Campher got support from George Dockrell, who remained unbeaten on 39 off 27 balls, to take Ireland past the finishing line with an over and six wickets to spare. Campher fittingly hit the winning boundary, and notably, in the process, Ireland completed their chase in the T20 World Cup’s history.
Earlier in the contest, Michael Jones starred with the bat for Scotland scoring 86 off 55 balls. Richie Berrington chipped in with handy contributions (37 off 27 balls) as well, but in the end, it all went in vain. For Ireland, Mark Adair impressed the most, returning 4-0-23-1.
Despite the win, Ireland remained third in their group, behind Zimbabwe and Scotland as they have a better net run rate than them. They must beat West Indies in their last Qualifying round to progress to the Super 12s.


No words to explain what I have just witnessed. Curtis Campher and @georgedockrell taking @cricketireland back to the hotel with a win. Hard luck @CricketScotland. But these two guys played just marvelously today. #T20WorldCup2022— Kaivalya R Pillai (@PillaiKaivalya) October 19, 2022

LORD CURTIS CAMPHER #SCOvIRE #T20WorldCup2022— That Cricket Nerd 🏏 (@ThatCricketNerd) October 19, 2022

I love that Curtis Campher's thing is winning once match on his own every World Cup.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 19, 2022

What a crackerjack hand from Curtis Campher under pressure!!!! Also, valuable support from Dockrell.— Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 19, 2022
We have seen it before that Campher has a great attitude.
As you can see Ireland seem to have a mental edge over Scotland in cricket.

Curtis Campher in t20i WCs :— Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 (@CamlinTweets) October 19, 2022
Took a double hattrick in 2021
Played one of the greatest t20 world cup knocks with the bat in 2022

Ireland's Curtis Campher now becomes the first player to register a fifty and also claim four wickets in four balls (vs Netherlands at Abu Dhabi in #T20WorldCup 2021) in a T20I career.#T20WorldCup2022 #IREvSCO #ScovIre— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 19, 2022

I'm out of my words— Priyansu (From 🏠) (@Roy_Priyansu_45) October 19, 2022
This is insane....has to be Curtis Campher's best game in an @cricketireland jersey, keeping his nation in the race which is now widely open
What a game🛐#T20WorldCup #Ireland #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/TRiO5RD46s

Ireland were 61-4 at one stage. Unbelievable batting by Curtis Campher and Dockrell to chase down 177. What a humdinger 🤯🔥 #T20Worldcup— EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) October 19, 2022

Moments like these make a world cup.— Sridhar_FlashCric (@SridharBhamidi) October 19, 2022

Curtis Campher take a bow.#T20WorldCup | #IREvSCO | #SCOvIRE pic.twitter.com/NS8St9nTLP
