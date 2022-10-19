ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder star in West Indies’ thumping 31-run win over Zimbabwe

Today at 5:12 PM
Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder starred with the ball in West Indies’ all-important qualifying round fixture against Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Hobart. Riding on their performances, the two-time world champions skittled Zimbabwe out for a paltry 122 in 18.2 overs after they came to chase 154.
Despite staging a miserable batting show altogether, West Indies kept themselves in the hunt to advance to the Super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup following a 31-run victory against Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The victory came largely due to a clinical bowling performance by their bowlers, led by Alzarri Joseph (4-0-16-4) and Jason Holder (3.2-0-12-3). The duo shared seven wickets in between them as they helped their side defend a below-part target of 154 successfully.
Zimbabwe’s chase began at a blistering pace, thanks to Wesley Madhevere (27 off 19 balls) and Regis Chakabva (13 off nine balls). But once they fell, wickets kept falling in regular intervals. Coming at No. 8, Luke Jongwe tried as much as he could, but a picture-perfect yorker from Joseph shattered their hopes as they were bundled out for 122 with 10 balls to spare.
Earlier in the match, Johnson Charles starred with the bat for West Indies, scoring 46 off 35 balls. However, he received little support from his teammates, and due to that, they could only post 153/7. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza impressed again, albeit with the ball (4-0-19-3).
West Indies and Ireland will next take on each other on October 21 and the winner of the fixture will get a place in the Super 12s.
Into the block hole!
October 19, 2022
Bails got wings
October 19, 2022
Holder clean up
Jason Holder, Yorker King cleans up Zimbabwe! 🎉— Ayla 🌸 (@CamilleHurn) October 19, 2022
What an attack!
Well done Joseph, Holder, McKoy, Charles and Powell.— LeahcimTheWright (@lowchelsea1712) October 19, 2022
Turning things around
Jason holder and Alzarri Joseph turned it on for westindies. Still batting big concern .Looks like Srilanka and Westindies will Join India group in World t20 .— Praneeth (@Venkatasai85) October 19, 2022
Favourite
One of my favourite games of international cricket in the last 4 years. Holder & Joseph ❤️— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) October 19, 2022
That man!
In Jason Holder I will always trust.— Tweet Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 🖤 (@YoungRoot99) October 19, 2022
Fantastic
What a fantastic finish on the cards in Group B after #WestIndies win v #Zimbabwe🇿🇼. #AlzarriJoseph is a special bowler! #t20worldcup— Brian Murgatroyd (@murgersb) October 19, 2022
Joseph on fire
Alzarri Joseph, in only his second T20 World Cup match, picks the MoM trophy. 👌🏿 #T20WorldCup— OYUGI BERYL (@Oyugi06) October 19, 2022
Fire that was
Alzarri Joseph, in only his second T20 World Cup match, picks the MoM trophy. 👌🏿 #T20WorldCup— OYUGI BERYL (@Oyugi06) October 19, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.