    Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for West Indies versus Zimbabwe.

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder star in West Indies’ thumping 31-run win over Zimbabwe

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:12 PM

    Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder starred with the ball in West Indies’ all-important qualifying round fixture against Zimbabwe on Wednesday in Hobart. Riding on their performances, the two-time world champions skittled Zimbabwe out for a paltry 122 in 18.2 overs after they came to chase 154.

    Despite staging a miserable batting show altogether, West Indies kept themselves in the hunt to advance to the Super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup following a 31-run victory against Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The victory came largely due to a clinical bowling performance by their bowlers, led by Alzarri Joseph (4-0-16-4) and Jason Holder (3.2-0-12-3). The duo shared seven wickets in between them as they helped their side defend a below-part target of 154 successfully.

    Zimbabwe’s chase began at a blistering pace, thanks to Wesley Madhevere (27 off 19 balls) and Regis Chakabva (13 off nine balls). But once they fell, wickets kept falling in regular intervals. Coming at No. 8, Luke Jongwe tried as much as he could, but a picture-perfect yorker from Joseph shattered their hopes as they were bundled out for 122 with 10 balls to spare.

    Earlier in the match, Johnson Charles starred with the bat for West Indies, scoring 46 off 35 balls. However, he received little support from his teammates, and due to that, they could only post 153/7. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza impressed again, albeit with the ball (4-0-19-3).

    West Indies and Ireland will next take on each other on October 21 and the winner of the fixture will get a place in the Super 12s.

