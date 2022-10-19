ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder star in West Indies’ thumping 31-run win over Zimbabwe

Despite staging a miserable batting show altogether, West Indies kept themselves in the hunt to advance to the Super 12s of the ongoing T20 World Cup following a 31-run victory against Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The victory came largely due to a clinical bowling performance by their bowlers, led by Alzarri Joseph (4-0-16-4) and Jason Holder (3.2-0-12-3). The duo shared seven wickets in between them as they helped their side defend a below-part target of 154 successfully.