    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Nicholas Pooran knocks himself down on the floor before being outfoxed by Sean Williams

    Nicholas Pooran scored seven runs in the game against Zimbabwe

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:02 PM

    In T20s, batsmen tend to make sweet connections with the ball as much as possible but sometimes, they bring trouble to their lives by themselves. Such an incident happened when Nicholas Pooran lost his balance after shuffling down the track before hitting straight to the bowler, Sean Williams.

    After beating Ireland in their ongoing T20 World Cup opener, Zimbabwe are in a strong position against West Indies as well on Wednesday in Hobart. The Regis Chakabva-led side reduced the two-time champions to 102/6 in 14.3 overs after Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat. The duo of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams have done the most damage for Zimbabwe, as they picked up four wickets for 36 runs from their combined seven overs.

    Out of four wickets, Williams has taken one so far at the time of writing. However, it was perhaps the biggest of the lot – Nicholas Pooran. But fair to say, it was Pooran himself who initiated the cause, as his premeditated idea of going down the track almost turned Sean Williams' good length delivery into a yorker.

    To tackle that, Pooran, batting on seven off nine balls, had lost his balance and was down on the pitch. In the process, he spooned the ball straight to Williams with the toe end of his bat before the latter completed a simple caught and bowled dismissal. The internet was quick to react after seeing Pooran’s dismal run of form continues.

