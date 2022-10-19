ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Nicholas Pooran knocks himself down on the floor before being outfoxed by Sean Williams

Today at 3:02 PM
In T20s, batsmen tend to make sweet connections with the ball as much as possible but sometimes, they bring trouble to their lives by themselves. Such an incident happened when Nicholas Pooran lost his balance after shuffling down the track before hitting straight to the bowler, Sean Williams.
After beating Ireland in their ongoing T20 World Cup opener, Zimbabwe are in a strong position against West Indies as well on Wednesday in Hobart. The Regis Chakabva-led side reduced the two-time champions to 102/6 in 14.3 overs after Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat. The duo of Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams have done the most damage for Zimbabwe, as they picked up four wickets for 36 runs from their combined seven overs.
Out of four wickets, Williams has taken one so far at the time of writing. However, it was perhaps the biggest of the lot – Nicholas Pooran. But fair to say, it was Pooran himself who initiated the cause, as his premeditated idea of going down the track almost turned Sean Williams' good length delivery into a yorker.
To tackle that, Pooran, batting on seven off nine balls, had lost his balance and was down on the pitch. In the process, he spooned the ball straight to Williams with the toe end of his bat before the latter completed a simple caught and bowled dismissal. The internet was quick to react after seeing Pooran’s dismal run of form continues.
What was that?
October 19, 2022
Got him
Sean Williams gets Nicholas pooran 🥳🔥— Hitesh Lakkaraju (@LakkarajuHites6) October 19, 2022
Bye bye!
Nicholas Pooran gonna say Tata Bye Bye as WI Captain…— Shoytani Buddhi… Going on break for Exams🤟 (@Abhijit81360871) October 19, 2022
Questions will be asked
Nicholas Pooran should retire temporarily then only their corrupted board will learn a lesson.#T20WorldCup— Delhi Capitals Fan (@pantiyerfc) October 19, 2022
Overhyped
Pooran is the most overhyped windies player ever. Zero performance but attitude like Kohli— Saad (@sheikhhsaaaab) October 19, 2022
What!
Pooran tops the list.. you people make him god becoz he hits some sixes in a whole year that too against B graded teams..— TheAllRounder (@AhlRounder) October 19, 2022
Comedy show
@windiescricket Simmons & Pooran MUST be sacked. This is a comedy show!!!— Carlton Hutchinson (@carliehutchy) October 19, 2022
Goat
Pooran Sir you are GOAT of academy 😘😘#WIvsZIM #T20WorldCup #Choker— The Choker Academy (@AcademyChoker) October 19, 2022
Not in form
Batting looks so weak . This is why hetmyer was needed. Pooran is just to inconsistent— Archer (@poserarcher) October 19, 2022
Sheer Ignorance
Ignorance from Pooran. Brooks is the batsman in this team! 10 overs gone & you promote yourself & Powell up the order? Our two finishers? Pure ignorance!— Grant (@MixedByGrant) October 19, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.