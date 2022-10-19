 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rovman Powell's shocking stare at ‘stumbling’ Johnson Charles despite being caught ball-watching

    Rovman Powell was surprised after watching Evin Lewis leaving the non-strikers end early.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:44 PM

    Fans see excellent communication between the two batters when they go for a quick single or double but it does not happen every time in the middle. Rovman Powell and Johnson Charles were guilty of ball-watching against Zimbabwe and the latter, as a result, lost his wicket after a well-set knock.

    Despite losing wickets in regular intervals, West Indies somehow managed to post a respectable total of 153/7 against Zimbabwe in a crucial Qualifying round match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Hobart. Johnson Charles top-scored with a superb 36-ball 45, but he could have hit a lot more than that had there not happened a huge mix-up between him and Rovman Powell.

    On the last ball of the 13th over bowled by Sean Williams, Powell cut straight to Tony Munyonga, who was at backward point. He took a couple of steps down immediately after hitting that shot but did not notice how the non-striker Charles is reacting from the other end. To see the ball go straight to the fielder, Powell decided not to go for a run. However, Charles was more than halfway down by the time Powell refused to single, and in the process, the former slipped and lost his balance.

    To grab the opportunity, Munyonga threw directly to Williams, who was a bit ahead of the non-striker's end. He then went slowly and reached the crease to complete the dismissal. Powell, despite being guilty, seemed to have no idea about the reason of Charles taking an early start and questioned him with a stare before the latter began to return to the pavilion.

