ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rovman Powell's shocking stare at ‘stumbling’ Johnson Charles despite being caught ball-watching

On the last ball of the 13th over bowled by Sean Williams, Powell cut straight to Tony Munyonga, who was at backward point. He took a couple of steps down immediately after hitting that shot but did not notice how the non-striker Charles is reacting from the other end. To see the ball go straight to the fielder, Powell decided not to go for a run. However, Charles was more than halfway down by the time Powell refused to single, and in the process, the former slipped and lost his balance.