ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Rovman Powell's shocking stare at ‘stumbling’ Johnson Charles despite being caught ball-watching

Fans see excellent communication between the two batters when they go for a quick single or double but it does not happen every time in the middle. Rovman Powell and Johnson Charles were guilty of ball-watching against Zimbabwe and the latter, as a result, lost his wicket after a well-set knock.
Despite losing wickets in regular intervals, West Indies somehow managed to post a respectable total of 153/7 against Zimbabwe in a crucial Qualifying round match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Hobart. Johnson Charles top-scored with a superb 36-ball 45, but he could have hit a lot more than that had there not happened a huge mix-up between him and Rovman Powell.
On the last ball of the 13th over bowled by Sean Williams, Powell cut straight to Tony Munyonga, who was at backward point. He took a couple of steps down immediately after hitting that shot but did not notice how the non-striker Charles is reacting from the other end. To see the ball go straight to the fielder, Powell decided not to go for a run. However, Charles was more than halfway down by the time Powell refused to single, and in the process, the former slipped and lost his balance.
To grab the opportunity, Munyonga threw directly to Williams, who was a bit ahead of the non-striker's end. He then went slowly and reached the crease to complete the dismissal. Powell, despite being guilty, seemed to have no idea about the reason of Charles taking an early start and questioned him with a stare before the latter began to return to the pavilion.
Is it slippy?
October 19, 2022
Costly
How much did that Johnson Charles runout cost the @windiescricket? He was the only guy timing it!#T20WorldCup— TJ Monk (@TJMonk2) October 19, 2022
Hurts man!
Johnson Charles wicket really hurt my heart....still hurt, ow!— Toshauna Logan (@Cricketbizarre) October 19, 2022
Feeling bad for him
Poor Johnson Charles. Although, if Windies are to lose it, the heartbreak better happen at this stage. What a horror show! 🙆🏿♀️ #T20WorldCup— OYUGI BERYL (@Oyugi06) October 19, 2022
Just short of 50
@ZimCricketv vs @windiescricket, Johnson Charles is out. Definitely a major milestone in the match. @ZimCricketv have a look in.— VINCENT KAHIYA (@VTKAHIYA) October 19, 2022
Wait what!
The set batter Johnson Charles is gone.— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 19, 2022
West Indies needs proper finishing here.
Next batter in, Shimron Hetmyer...Oh WAIT 😳#T20WorldCup
Comedy going on
Johnson Charles just then was very high on the unintentional comedy scale. #T20WorldCup— Matthew Beggs (@MatthewBeggs) October 19, 2022
Unbelievable
Omg unbelievable. To be fair Johnson Charles slipped, though there was no run there. #ZIMvWI— Obsessed 💙 (@_Obsessed07_) October 19, 2022
Out finally
Yeeeeesssssssss Run Out !!— Bambino's Pa 🇿🇼👉🇿🇦👴 (@haploz99) October 19, 2022
Johnson Charles gone for 45 !!
What was that?
What in the world was Johnson Charles doing man 🙈🙈🙈🙈 #T20Worldcup— EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) October 19, 2022
