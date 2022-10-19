ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Irish fielder’s direct-hit leaving ‘injured’ Kumar Dharmasena smiling

Today at 10:23 AM
Crazy moments oftentimes occur on the cricket fields which take all the limelight from nowhere. Kumar Dharmasena, a former player cum umpire from Sri Lanka, sustained a strong blow from an Irish fielder during their game against Scotland after the latter’s direct hit struck his leg on the rebound.
Ireland and Scotland are taking on each other in a crucial qualifying round match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Hobart. Batting first, Scotland could not have as resounding start as they would have hoped for, scoring 25/1 after four overs. Till that point, there did not seem to be anything happening in the game, courtesy of disciplined bowling by the Irishmen until Kumar Dharmasena stepped up and added some energy to it.
It was the last ball of the fourth over, bowled by Joshua Little which Michael Jones failed to strike properly, resulting in the ball could only reach to short cover. An Irish fielder, after watching Jones set to complete a quick run, picked up the ball and hit straight to the bowler’s end wickets. The throw broke the stumps, but only after Jones reached the crease. And then, the ball went on hitting Dharmasena’s leg with a blistering pace as well.
Dharmasena, despite struggling for a bit, did not show much emotion of suffering. Instead, he had a smile on his face afterward. “Kumar Dharmasena is a strong character,” Ian Bishop said on the air after the incident. The netizens too did not take much time to react to the matter.
October 19, 2022
