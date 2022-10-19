Reports | Dushmantha Chameera to miss remainder of T20 World Cup 2022 due to calf injury

Today at 9:37 AM
As per Cricbuzz, Sri Lanka’s talismanic pacer Dushmantha Chameera will miss the rest of the T20 World Cup. The 30-year-old, who missed the recent Asia Cup, injured his calf during Sri Lanka’s 79-run win over the UAE, which forced him not to complete his spell after he returned figures of 3.5-0-15-3.
According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing T20 World Cup because of another calf injury. Chameera missed the entire Asia Cup campaign because of injuring his calf before, and he is now down for the same reason.
Chameera was clinical in Sri Lanka’s thumping 79-run win against the UAE, taking three for 15 off 3,5 overs. He could not complete his spell following the injury and hobbled off the field.
“Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the rest of the T20 World Cup, Cricbuzz understands. The pacer has been run down by yet another calf injury,” the report read.
After losing to Namibia in the tournament opener, Sri Lanka are not in a great position despite securing a massive win over the UAE. They must beat the Netherlands in their last game of the round, that too by a big margin, to progress to the Super 12.
