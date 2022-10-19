ICC World T20 | Josh Inglis suffers freak hand injury on golf course ahead of Australia's opening clash

Today at 2:24 PM
Australia has suffered a blow ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as Josh Inglish sustained a cut to his right hand in a golfing accident. The wicketkeeper was sent to hospital and Cricket Australia confirmed the development on Wednesday afternoon revealing he has been assessed.
Australia will commence their title defense in the T20 World Cup squaring off against New Zealand on Saturday. However, they suffered an injury scare even before the start of the tournament as Josh Inglis was involved in a bizarre golf accident. Inglis sustained a severe cut to his right hand as the handle of the club he was swinging snapped upon impact on Wednesday morning. Inglis was sent to the hospital with a bloodied right hand and the training day culminated in a minor medical emergency.
Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed that the medical team will keep an assessment of the injury and the board will take a decision considering that. With the hand injury, Inglis will be hospitalized for three days and Australia will miss their backup option for gloveman Matthew Wade. Australia will have the option of replacing Inglis considering the severity of the injury but the wicketkeeper-batter provides a strong backup with his dynamic hitting and versatility.
This has been the second golf injury in recent times as Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the tournament in September and he needed surgery on his broken leg and dislocated ankle.
Not what Australia need on the eve of their #T20WorldCup! https://t.co/v3voIkzFe3— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2022
