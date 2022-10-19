ICC World T20 | Josh Inglis suffers freak hand injury on golf course ahead of Australia's opening clash

Australia will commence their title defense in the T20 World Cup squaring off against New Zealand on Saturday. However, they suffered an injury scare even before the start of the tournament as Josh Inglis was involved in a bizarre golf accident. Inglis sustained a severe cut to his right hand as the handle of the club he was swinging snapped upon impact on Wednesday morning. Inglis was sent to the hospital with a bloodied right hand and the training day culminated in a minor medical emergency.