ICC World T20 | Cameron Green replaces injured Josh Inglis in Australian squad

Australia suffered a blow ahead of their World Cup campaign but the team has plugged the gap with a powerful replacement in the form of Cameron Green. Josh Inglis recently sustained an injury while playing golf and Alex Carey was considered to be the frontrunner to provide a backup option for Matthew Wade behind the wickets. However, the team management chose to prefer the hitting ability of Green and his medium pace overlooking Carey. Notably, they also have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as two other fast-bowling all-rounders.