    ICC World T20 | Cameron Green replaces injured Josh Inglis in Australian squad

    Cameron Green was the highest run-getter in the series against India

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:43 PM

    After Josh Inglis suffered an injury while playing golf, Cricket Australia have announced Cameron Green as his replacement considering the all-round skills he provides. The team has looked past Alex Carey and they will now feature in the tournament without a back-up for Matthew Wade.

    Australia suffered a blow ahead of their World Cup campaign but the team has plugged the gap with a powerful replacement in the form of Cameron Green. Josh Inglis recently sustained an injury while playing golf and Alex Carey was considered to be the frontrunner to provide a backup option for Matthew Wade behind the wickets. However, the team management chose to prefer the hitting ability of Green and his medium pace overlooking Carey. Notably, they also have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as two other fast-bowling all-rounders. 

    Green made a strong case for himself in the recent India series as he provided blistering starts to the team being the highest run-scorer for them 118 runs from three games with a monstrous strike rate of 214.55. His inclusion in the playing XI will be in doubt but Australia can make the adjustment by sending Aaron Finch to bat in the middle order. 

    The defending champions will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on Saturday.

