ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Binura Fernando’s 'bulb-change' sendoff after his Zaheer Khan-esque knuckleball outfoxes ‘sweep expert’ Scott Edwards

The second ball of the over was a slower cutter, which almost found had an inside edge back to the Sri Lankan. The action finally culminated in a dream third delivery, a slower knuckleball straight out of Zaheer Khan’s playbook. Edwards shuffled across the line as he had been doing for the last seven balls but could not get to the ball this time owing to the yorker length. The white Kookaburra thus crashed onto the leg stump and with that, Edwards’ breezy cameo of 21(15) came to an end.