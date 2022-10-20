ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Binura Fernando’s 'bulb-change' sendoff after his Zaheer Khan-esque knuckleball outfoxes ‘sweep expert’ Scott Edwards

Today at 1:09 PM
During matchups between batters and bowlers, those who do their homework often have the last laugh. Binura Fernando, after watching Scott Edwards hit five sweep shots in the previous over, went for a slower knuckleball yorker to dislodge his stumps before following it up with a hilarious sendoff.
On Thursday, during the qualifying round fixture between the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, there were plenty of eventful incidents at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. One which caught the most attention was when Scott Edwards, the Dutch skipper, was cleaned up by Binura Fernando in the 15th over of their innings en route to a chase of 163.
In the 14th over, Edwards swept Wanindu Hasaranga on all five legal balls he faced and yielded rich dividends too, scoring 13 off them. The wicket-keeper batsman was not done however and began the next over by sweeping Binura as well to fetch four more runs. But Binura had an ace up his sleeve to combat the Netherlands skipper’s plans, one he ended up executing perfectly.
The second ball of the over was a slower cutter, which almost found had an inside edge back to the Sri Lankan. The action finally culminated in a dream third delivery, a slower knuckleball straight out of Zaheer Khan’s playbook. Edwards shuffled across the line as he had been doing for the last seven balls but could not get to the ball this time owing to the yorker length. The white Kookaburra thus crashed onto the leg stump and with that, Edwards’ breezy cameo of 21(15) came to an end.
Following the dismissal, Binura gave a hilarious send-off to Edwards by rotating his fingers, almost as if imitating a bulb being screwed on and off. The internet was quick to heap praise on the manner of dismissal and had their thoughts ready on the equally epic reaction of Binura.
Just epic
October 20, 2022
LOL!
Binura Fernando bulb change #SLvNED #T20WorldCup— Jason Dsouza (@jdnats) October 20, 2022
Pretty rare
Binura Fernando bowls left-arm fast but throws right-handed. Have seen spinners do it but pretty rare for a fast bowler. #SLvNED #ICCT20WorldCup2022— Sportyguy (@nikcriclover) October 20, 2022
How is that possible?
How has O'Dowd only faced 29 balls after 15 overs???#NEDvSL #T20WorldCup— Ziyaad Ahmad Parker (@CoachZiyaad) October 20, 2022
You never know
One more wicket and SL seals the game but you never know.#T20WorldCup #NEDvSL— Dhiraj (@drivesnflicks) October 20, 2022
He was brilliant
Kusal Mendis Played an important inning in do or die match.— Imran Nazir (@ImNazirOfficial) October 20, 2022
Good Knock Young Man.
#NEDvSL
No need
No need of a double there #Netherlands Mistake. #NEDvSL #T20worldcup— Subbu Andhukuri 🇮🇳 (@SubbuAndhukuri) October 20, 2022
Game is over mate
C’mon netherlands❤️ #NEDvSL— Ria.Irfan (@Ria09558703) October 20, 2022
Yup
Are we heading for the group A 😮💨— ⓩⓐⓕⓝⓘ (@Mzafni) October 20, 2022
#NEDvSL
What a shame
Wow a real shame, what a catastrophic collapse from the Netherlands, 🤣 #NEDvSL #T20WorldCup— Nik (@Hazamatoxin) October 20, 2022
