ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Max O'Dowd’s valiant effort going in vain as Sri Lanka prevail over Netherlands

Coming to the chase, the Netherlands, who had won two in two before coming to this fixture, failed to shift gears when needed. Losing one wicket after another around O'Dowd at the other end did not help either. Skipper Scott Edwards chipped in with a brisk cameo (21 off 15 balls), but they required more from the others to guarantee their place in the Super 12s. Hence, they closed on 146/9. Sri Lanka’s spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theeksana did the most damage, sharing five wickets between them.