 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Max O'Dowd’s valiant effort going in vain as Sri Lanka prevail over Netherlands

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Max O'Dowd scored 71 not out off 53 balls vs Sri Lanka.

    (Twitter)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Max O'Dowd’s valiant effort going in vain as Sri Lanka prevail over Netherlands

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:36 PM

    Max O'Dowd’s unbeaten 53-ball 71 was not enough for the Netherlands as they endured a 16-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their final qualifying round fixture in Geelong. Chasing 163, O'Dowd received little support from the others throughout the innings, restricting the team to 146/9.

    Sri Lanka moved to the top of Group A in the ongoing T20 World Cup following a hard-fought 16-run victory against the Netherlands. They posted 162/6 on the board after batting first, courtesy of Kusal Mendis’ fiery 44-ball 79. The others, however, did not manage to accelerate as the Netherlands bowlers were clinical for most parts of the innings. Speedster Paul van Meekeren was the pick of the Dutch bowler, returning figures of 4-0-25-2. Bas de Leede, Fred Klassen, and Timm van der Gugten were the other wicket-takers.

    Coming to the chase, the Netherlands, who had won two in two before coming to this fixture, failed to shift gears when needed. Losing one wicket after another around O'Dowd at the other end did not help either. Skipper Scott Edwards chipped in with a brisk cameo (21 off 15 balls), but they required more from the others to guarantee their place in the Super 12s. Hence, they closed on 146/9. Sri Lanka’s spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theeksana did the most damage, sharing five wickets between them.

    The moment where Sri Lanka won

    Qualified!

    No points for winning hearts sadly

    Well played

    Time for the big matches

    SL v IND soon

    He was great

    Well done

    They were superb

    NED want UAE to win

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down