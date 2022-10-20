ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as UAE shock Namibia by 7 runs despite stunning David Wiese counterattack to hand Dutch Super 12s ticket

Today at 5:31 PM
The final group A encounter between Namibia and the UAE provided a thriller for the ages as the latter emerged triumphant to ensure the Netherlands a Super 12s spot. David Wiese almost pulled off the impossible singlehandedly with his explosive knock and was left devastated after the game.
A rollercoaster game between Namibia and the United Arab Emirates in Geelong on Thursday ended in heartbreak for the African outfit as they fell just seven runs shy of progressing to the next stage of the tournament. This was the UAE's first-ever win in the marquee event's history and was duly celebrated by the Dutch fans as well since it meant the Netherlands finished in second place in Group A and advanced to the Super 12s stage after last year's disappointment.
Batting first, the UAE held their horses to slowly pile on runs without losing wickets. In the middle overs, opener Muhammad Waseem had a brief outburst to reach his half-century but soon departed for 50(41). Just when Namibia seemed to constrain the opposition's hopes of a par score, skipper CP Rizwan and Basil Hameed's blitz in the death overs saw the side close at 148/3, the former particularly impressive with his unbeaten 43(29).
In response, the Namibian batters faltered once again as has become the norm, collapsing to 26-3 owing to two quick wickets for spinner Hameed. Pacers Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan piled onto their misery to have them reeling at 69/7 before the tables turned completely. A struggling David Wiese was boosted by Ruben Trumpelmann's consecutive boundaries and went on to put on a batting masterclass, managing three fours and as many maximums. However, he failed to finish off proceedings with 14 needed off the final over, returning to the pavilion for 55(36) eventually leading to UAE's 7-run win.
While walking back to the dugout, Wiese raised both his hands in apology and even after the game was seen almost breaking down crying in disappointment. The entire Namibian team consoled him, although to little effect, and so did the internet to appreciate the all-rounder's stunning counterattack.
