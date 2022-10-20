ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as UAE shock Namibia by 7 runs despite stunning David Wiese counterattack to hand Dutch Super 12s ticket

In response, the Namibian batters faltered once again as has become the norm, collapsing to 26-3 owing to two quick wickets for spinner Hameed. Pacers Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan piled onto their misery to have them reeling at 69/7 before the tables turned completely. A struggling David Wiese was boosted by Ruben Trumpelmann's consecutive boundaries and went on to put on a batting masterclass, managing three fours and as many maximums. However, he failed to finish off proceedings with 14 needed off the final over, returning to the pavilion for 55(36) eventually leading to UAE's 7-run win.