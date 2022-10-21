ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Nicholas Pooran's absurd bowling choice backfires terribly forcing Jason Holder to assume charge

Today at 12:40 PM
Pressure can make diamonds out of coal or resign them to oblivion, buried deep within the weight of the earth. Nicholas Pooran's stint as captain seems to be headed towards the latter after Odean Smith got belted for runs in the powerplay by forcing Jason Holder to take over the talking in the team.
West Indies are all but heading out of the World T20 as things stand, with Ireland needing just 32 runs off 44 balls at the time of writing to cap off a famous victory at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The two-time champions' batting-order shuffle to promote Odean Smith over veteran Jason Holder paid little dividends as the former managed a paltry 19 from his 12 deliveries. Thus, chasing a subpar 147, the Irish have been in control throughout the second innings, instigated by the best powerplay score for a team in the ongoing tournament thus far.
Young skipper Nicholas Pooran's decision-making had quite a role to play in it as his bowling choices allowed the Europeans to break the shackles without breaking much sweat. Ireland was cruising along at 31/0 after three overs when the wicket-keeper unexpectedly decided to hand over the ball to Odean Smith, once again favouring him over Holder despite his incredible performances in the two games so far. Smith, with a T20I economy rate of 9.79 and notoriously bad in the powerplays, was banished immediately by the on-song Andy Balbirine.
A ball drifting down his leg was flicked for four before a non-threatening short delivery was pulled away for six. Clearly losing composure, Smith responded by going short and wide, only to be hit between point and third man for the third boundary in three deliveries. The camera panned to West Indies coach Phil Simmons tense and perplexed at the proceedings in the middle, and in an unusual incident, Pooran remained standing on his mark while Holder took over the charge.
The 30-year-old was seen giving Smith a lengthy talking while setting the field alongside him and instructing him about the bowling plans even as the skipper remained uninvolved. The incident was yet another terrible-looking debacle for the Caribbean outfit. The internet was quick to pile on the back of Pooran for his ignorance of Holder's abilities throughout the course of the game, blaming him for the team's dismal performance.
Holder takes charge
October 21, 2022
Pooran's plan
In the first 25 overs of the match, #JasonHolder has neither batted nor bowled so far.— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 21, 2022
Explain that when you have 146 on the board.#WestIndies #Ireland #CricketTwitter
Captain clueless
I'm my opinion Jason Holder should still be captain. Nicolas Pooran has looked a bit clueless to me#T20WorldCup— Werner (@Werries_) October 21, 2022
WOW
Odean Smith has conceded over 11 RPO in the powerplay overs in T20I cricket and was given the 4th over.— Nikhil Uttamchandani (@NikUttam) October 21, 2022
Jason Holder who has been the Windies’ most dangerous bowler in the past year taking 28 wickets in 19 matches @ 19 was not given an over.#WIvIRE
Pooran forgot about him
West Indies know they have Jason Holder in the side don't they? #T20WorldCup #IREvWI— Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) October 21, 2022
Nope
I can’t believe Jason Holder has not bowled the new ball in this PP with the new ball.— Nikhil Uttamchandani (@NikUttam) October 21, 2022
He has done it all year but not in the World Cup?
what excuses
I want to know what excuse West Indies have for not using Jason Holder with the new ball. Baffling.#WIvIRE #T20WorldCup— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 21, 2022
Baffling
The only thing more baffling than Pooran still playing international cricket is Jason Holder playing all formats and not being the captain... he's literally the best they have.— Hrithik (@LostMyAxe) October 21, 2022
Yup, really
Odean Smith ahead of Jason holder when you are 5 wickets down like really???🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ What a shame this West Indies side is🤦 #WIvsIRL #T20WorldCup @cricketaakash @CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra @iShivani_Shukla @bhogleharsha— cric_world77 (@CricWorld77) October 21, 2022
Absolutely bizzare
So nice of pooran to give Jason holder the over after powerplay when Stirling and Balbirnie are set🫣 #T20WorldCup #WIvIRE #IREvWI— Jason Dsouza (@jdnats) October 21, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.