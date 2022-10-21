ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Nicholas Pooran's absurd bowling choice backfires terribly forcing Jason Holder to assume charge

West Indies are all but heading out of the World T20 as things stand, with Ireland needing just 32 runs off 44 balls at the time of writing to cap off a famous victory at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The two-time champions' batting-order shuffle to promote Odean Smith over veteran Jason Holder paid little dividends as the former managed a paltry 19 from his 12 deliveries. Thus, chasing a subpar 147, the Irish have been in control throughout the second innings, instigated by the best powerplay score for a team in the ongoing tournament thus far.