    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Nicholas Pooran's absurd bowling choice backfires terribly forcing Jason Holder to assume charge

    Nicholas Pooran watches on as Andy Balbirnie shreds his team's hopes of making it to the Super 12s

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:40 PM

    Pressure can make diamonds out of coal or resign them to oblivion, buried deep within the weight of the earth. Nicholas Pooran's stint as captain seems to be headed towards the latter after Odean Smith got belted for runs in the powerplay by forcing Jason Holder to take over the talking in the team.

    West Indies are all but heading out of the World T20 as things stand, with Ireland needing just 32 runs off 44 balls at the time of writing to cap off a famous victory at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The two-time champions' batting-order shuffle to promote Odean Smith over veteran Jason Holder paid little dividends as the former managed a paltry 19 from his 12 deliveries. Thus, chasing a subpar 147, the Irish have been in control throughout the second innings, instigated by the best powerplay score for a team in the ongoing tournament thus far.

    Young skipper Nicholas Pooran's decision-making had quite a role to play in it as his bowling choices allowed the Europeans to break the shackles without breaking much sweat. Ireland was cruising along at 31/0 after three overs when the wicket-keeper unexpectedly decided to hand over the ball to Odean Smith, once again favouring him over Holder despite his incredible performances in the two games so far. Smith, with a T20I economy rate of 9.79 and notoriously bad in the powerplays, was banished immediately by the on-song Andy Balbirine.

    A ball drifting down his leg was flicked for four before a non-threatening short delivery was pulled away for six. Clearly losing composure, Smith responded by going short and wide, only to be hit between point and third man for the third boundary in three deliveries. The camera panned to West Indies coach Phil Simmons tense and perplexed at the proceedings in the middle, and in an unusual incident, Pooran remained standing on his mark while Holder took over the charge.

    The 30-year-old was seen giving Smith a lengthy talking while setting the field alongside him and instructing him about the bowling plans even as the skipper remained uninvolved. The incident was yet another terrible-looking debacle for the Caribbean outfit. The internet was quick to pile on the back of Pooran for his ignorance of Holder's abilities throughout the course of the game, blaming him for the team's dismal performance.

