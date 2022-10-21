 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to 'King' Kohli unsuccessfully requesting fans to stop cheering him in hilarious interaction

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli has been hard at preparation for the upcoming World T20

    (Twitter)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to 'King' Kohli unsuccessfully requesting fans to stop cheering him in hilarious interaction

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:35 PM

    Shouldering the responsibility to make over a billion people happy can both be a bane and a boon. Virat Kohli experienced something similar during a recent nets session where fans continuously distracted him with praise, forcing the batter to ask them to tone it down but to not much avail.

    India are all set to begin their World T20 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Men in Blue contingent has been Down Under for over two weeks now, are training hard to be at their best heading into the marquee event. One player who has been under the spotlight during these sessions is Virat Kohli, who is slowly creeping back into form after having recently broken an almost three-year century drought. The 33-year-old is by far the most followed cricketer in the history of the game and is surrounded by avid supporters wherever he goes, regardless of time and circumstance.

    However, while that can play a role in buoying his spirits, it can also hamper the way the batter leads his life and prepares for the big games as was evident during a recent team India nets session. A video has surfaced on the internet of Kohli facing some throwdowns while a group of fans sits a little distance behind the nets, admiring the sight of watching the veteran live in action.

    However, known for his intense focus and dedication, the commentary did not sit right with the Delhite and he decided to address the fans, albeit in a humble and polite manner. Kohli turned to them and asked them to stop talking, explaining that he is getting distracted by the noise. The supporters immediately echoed back positively in agreement, although it did little to change their behavior.

    A fan boldly claimed that they cannot help but sing praises of him since he is their one and only 'King.' The amusing interaction has drawn some hilarious reactions on social media who have heaped praise on Kohli for handling the situation with such composure.

    Unsuccessfull

    Practice time

    Warm UP

    Rare

    Hardwork

    Hustle goes on

    Focused

    Absolute treat

    Lovely

    He is getting ready

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down