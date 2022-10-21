ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to 'King' Kohli unsuccessfully requesting fans to stop cheering him in hilarious interaction

Today at 5:35 PM
Shouldering the responsibility to make over a billion people happy can both be a bane and a boon. Virat Kohli experienced something similar during a recent nets session where fans continuously distracted him with praise, forcing the batter to ask them to tone it down but to not much avail.
India are all set to begin their World T20 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Men in Blue contingent has been Down Under for over two weeks now, are training hard to be at their best heading into the marquee event. One player who has been under the spotlight during these sessions is Virat Kohli, who is slowly creeping back into form after having recently broken an almost three-year century drought. The 33-year-old is by far the most followed cricketer in the history of the game and is surrounded by avid supporters wherever he goes, regardless of time and circumstance.
However, while that can play a role in buoying his spirits, it can also hamper the way the batter leads his life and prepares for the big games as was evident during a recent team India nets session. A video has surfaced on the internet of Kohli facing some throwdowns while a group of fans sits a little distance behind the nets, admiring the sight of watching the veteran live in action.
However, known for his intense focus and dedication, the commentary did not sit right with the Delhite and he decided to address the fans, albeit in a humble and polite manner. Kohli turned to them and asked them to stop talking, explaining that he is getting distracted by the noise. The supporters immediately echoed back positively in agreement, although it did little to change their behavior.
A fan boldly claimed that they cannot help but sing praises of him since he is their one and only 'King.' The amusing interaction has drawn some hilarious reactions on social media who have heaped praise on Kohli for handling the situation with such composure.
Unsuccessfull
During the practice Virat Kohli calmly said something like this to the fans .@imVkohli 👑 pic.twitter.com/3X5LnNTQsV— Hemant Singh (@Hemant18327) October 20, 2022
Practice time
Virat Kohli practicing batting💖 pic.twitter.com/2UUBPwAx04— 🍒Lucky2Crypto👀 (@Luckyy2Crypto) October 19, 2022
Warm UP
Virat Kohli practicing batting before warmup match. pic.twitter.com/xOcng2eWQs— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 19, 2022
Rare
Very rare picture captured on the practice ground, where practicing Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the same time. pic.twitter.com/e2XR2ZXDYy— Muzahidul Islam Akram (@akram_muzahidul) October 19, 2022
Hardwork
After the warm-up match, everyone was resting and Kohli was practicing in the nets...Due to this hard work and dedication, Kohli became a legend.#ViratKohli #T20IWorldCup #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/iLnldr6d9i— 🐅R̶o̶c̶k̶y̶_̶b̶h̶a̶i̶♠️ (@Rocky_bhai678) October 17, 2022
Hustle goes on
📸 Latest Picture 📸— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) October 17, 2022
Virat Kohli was seen practicing in the Nets at Brisbane after the warm-up match against Australia 🙌
He practiced for a lot of time and had long chats with coach Rahul Dravid & batting coach Vikram Rathour 🗣️#KingKohli #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/gIOUyk2wTt
Focused
Virat Kohli start practicing just after the Warm up match, Virat Bhai working hard. pic.twitter.com/etMUnzbX4y— Virat Dangar (@viratdangar) October 17, 2022
Absolute treat
Virat Kohli practicing batting in the nets in Brisbane - Absolute treat to watch. pic.twitter.com/vBhPVwsQZm— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 16, 2022
Lovely
Just Hear the Bat sound 🥵— 𝐀𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐫 🏏 (@imAabir18) October 16, 2022
Quaaackkk 💥🔥
Virat Kohli practicing at Gabba ,Brisbane 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dXc62GEOND
He is getting ready
Virat Kohli has started practicing at the nets ahead of the warm up match against Australia tomorrow#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/MX3mNGzexx— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) October 16, 2022
