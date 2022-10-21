ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to 'King' Kohli unsuccessfully requesting fans to stop cheering him in hilarious interaction

India are all set to begin their World T20 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Men in Blue contingent has been Down Under for over two weeks now, are training hard to be at their best heading into the marquee event. One player who has been under the spotlight during these sessions is Virat Kohli, who is slowly creeping back into form after having recently broken an almost three-year century drought. The 33-year-old is by far the most followed cricketer in the history of the game and is surrounded by avid supporters wherever he goes, regardless of time and circumstance.