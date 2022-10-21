ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Odean Smith costing West Indies sole shot at victory with humiliating mistake

Having set a subpar target of 147, the Irish openers made full use of the powerplay to race to 64/0, a record at the ongoing tournament so far. However, Akeal Hossein offered them a glimpse of hope by getting rid of the dangerous Andy Balbirinie and Odean Smith had the perfect opportunity to pile onto the pressure in his second spell in the 12th over while Ireland still needed a good 40 runs to win. Having elicited a thick edge earlier in the over, Smith looked fired up with Lorcan Tucker on strike on the fourth ball. The pacer banged a lethal delivery short, catching the batter off guard and forcing him into a desperate pull. The ball looped up high and resulted in an easy grab for Smith who flung the ball ferociously at the ground in frustration even as the team gathered around him in muted celebrations.