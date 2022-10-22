ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England outplay Afghanistan by five wickets

The start of the T20 World Cup for England couldn’t have been better as they beat Afghanistan by five wickets, bagging two points from the contest. England chose to bowl first after winning the toss and right from the moment they stepped on the field, sheer dominance was on display. Afghanistan batters had no answer for any of the questions posed by opposition bowlers and they ended up with a total of 112. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers as he took a fifer conceding just 10 runs in his spell. Mark Wood and Ben Stokes also contributed with two wickets each and played a big part in an impressive performance from the bowling unit.