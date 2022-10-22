ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as England outplay Afghanistan by five wickets

Today at 8:05 PM
England completely dominated the proceedings in their World T20 tournament opener against Afghanistan, beating the Asian contingent by five wickets. Sam Curran ripped through the opposition batting unit taking five wickets while Ben Stokes and Mark Wood chipped in with a couple of wickets each.
The start of the T20 World Cup for England couldn’t have been better as they beat Afghanistan by five wickets, bagging two points from the contest. England chose to bowl first after winning the toss and right from the moment they stepped on the field, sheer dominance was on display. Afghanistan batters had no answer for any of the questions posed by opposition bowlers and they ended up with a total of 112. Sam Curran was the pick of the bowlers as he took a fifer conceding just 10 runs in his spell. Mark Wood and Ben Stokes also contributed with two wickets each and played a big part in an impressive performance from the bowling unit.
It was an easy target for the Europeans to chase as they got to the score with 11 balls and five wickets to spare. Liam Livingstone was the highest run-getter with an unbeaten knock of 29 while the top order registered two-digit scores. England will gain great confidence with the triumph heading into the next fixture against Ireland.
