ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Finn Allen's sensational carnage meets deserving end with searing Josh Hazlewood yorker

Bowlers often have to produce special deliveries to knock off batters that are on song. Finn Allen got off to a flyer against Australia on Friday and seemed to be taking the game away from Australia but Josh Hazlewood’s tactical brilliance and perfect execution cut his ambitions short.
The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup has commenced with a stunning start as the first six overs of the high-octane clash between New Zealand and Australia played like a highlight reel. Batting first, Finn Allen thundered onto the Aussie bowlers to get his team off to a flyer. The opener kept clearing the fence with ease while putting pressure on quality pacers like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. It clearly required something special to get rid of the in-form Kiwi and Josh Hazlewood produced just that to end Allen’s carnage.
Hazlewood was bowling the fifth over of the innings with Allen on the crease having already tallied 42 runs. He had hit the pacer for multiple boundaries in his previous over by dancing down the track. Attacking seemed to be the sole mantra adopted by Allen and Hazlewood anticipated his tactics perfectly on the first ball of the fifth over. Allen once again stepped down the track to tonk the ball for a maximum but the pacer adjusted his length, putting his experience over the years to good use.
The Black Cap was beaten completely and the stumps went flying as the sweet sound of timber echoed around the ground. Hazlewood capped off the dismissal with an expression of immense joy at managing an important breakthrough. He was pumped up and the team joined him to celebrate in unison.
That blazing yorker from Hazlewood!🔥
Big wicket for Australia🔥 Finn Allen out at 42 runs in just 16 balls. Tune in now to watch it LIVE on STARZPLAY: https://t.co/EkKhjLWANX#STARZPLAY #T20WorldCup22 #T20Cricket #T20WC2022 #WorldCup2022 #ICCWorldCup2022 #cricketonSTARZPLAY #T20WorldCuponSTARZPLAY pic.twitter.com/hDQxq7wdog— Cricket on STARZPLAY (@starzplaymasala) October 22, 2022
BIg fish in the nets for Australia!
October 22, 2022
Those reactions from both tells you the story line.
October 22, 2022
Dangerous man gone!
Finn Allen bashing bowlers left and Right...— O. ࿗ (@Oomittedd) October 22, 2022
Hazelwood taking his wicket...
We are coming #IPL2023.
Haze>Hope
Josh Hazelwood Take wicket of Finn Allen— Its Me Chalise (@IAmChalise) October 22, 2022
41(16)
5 fours and 3 Six #T20WorldCup #T20WC2022
Fin will remeber this for a while in go!
Cracking innings from Finn Allen to get the Black Caps off to a great start. Crucial wicket for Josh Hazlewood and Australia will be glad to see the back of him #T20WorldCup— Ross Barnett (@rbarnett08) October 22, 2022
Scoreboards were tired when Fin was on fire!
Much needed wicket Finn Allen was looking dangerous. #T20WorldCup— نثار (@Its_Nisar) October 22, 2022
That sealing yorker from Josh Hazlewood🔥
Josh Hazlewood taking a wicket of Finn Allen omg. Yesss Hoff is the only Hope😭❤️— Aditi🪶|| Cummins's Sweetheart (@Sev_Khamani) October 22, 2022
Sed life vro!
Watched 1 ball of Nz vs aus in hindi commentary and it was Finn Allen's wicket 😭 #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ @cricketaakash— Thomas Shelby OBE ❁ (@peakyBrother) October 22, 2022
