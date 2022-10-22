ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Finn Allen's sensational carnage meets deserving end with searing Josh Hazlewood yorker

Hazlewood was bowling the fifth over of the innings with Allen on the crease having already tallied 42 runs. He had hit the pacer for multiple boundaries in his previous over by dancing down the track. Attacking seemed to be the sole mantra adopted by Allen and Hazlewood anticipated his tactics perfectly on the first ball of the fifth over. Allen once again stepped down the track to tonk the ball for a maximum but the pacer adjusted his length, putting his experience over the years to good use.