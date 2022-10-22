 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Finn Allen's sensational carnage meets deserving end with searing Josh Hazlewood yorker

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Finn Allen played a sensational knock of 42 runs from 16 balls against Australia

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Finn Allen's sensational carnage meets deserving end with searing Josh Hazlewood yorker

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:30 PM

    Bowlers often have to produce special deliveries to knock off batters that are on song. Finn Allen got off to a flyer against Australia on Friday and seemed to be taking the game away from Australia but Josh Hazlewood’s tactical brilliance and perfect execution cut his ambitions short.

    The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup has commenced with a stunning start as the first six overs of the high-octane clash between New Zealand and Australia played like a highlight reel. Batting first, Finn Allen thundered onto the Aussie bowlers to get his team off to a flyer. The opener kept clearing the fence with ease while putting pressure on quality pacers like Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. It clearly required something special to get rid of the in-form Kiwi and Josh Hazlewood produced just that to end Allen’s carnage. 

    Hazlewood was bowling the fifth over of the innings with Allen on the crease having already tallied 42 runs. He had hit the pacer for multiple boundaries in his previous over by dancing down the track. Attacking seemed to be the sole mantra adopted by Allen and Hazlewood anticipated his tactics perfectly on the first ball of the fifth over. Allen once again stepped down the track to tonk the ball for a maximum but the pacer adjusted his length, putting his experience over the years to good use. 

    The Black Cap was beaten completely and the stumps went flying as the sweet sound of timber echoed around the ground. Hazlewood capped off the dismissal with an expression of immense joy at managing an important breakthrough. He was pumped up and the team joined him to celebrate in unison. 

    That blazing yorker from Hazlewood!🔥

    BIg fish in the nets for Australia!

    Those reactions from both tells you the story line.

    Dangerous man gone!

    Haze>Hope

    Fin will remeber this for a while in go!

    Scoreboards were tired when Fin was on fire!

    That sealing yorker from Josh Hazlewood🔥

    Sed life vro!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down