ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler emerging as cricket's version of Jordan Pickford with miraculous glovework

Nabi wasn’t able to handle the zing on the Kookaburra and gloved it behind the wicket. As the ball darted down the leg, it seemed to easily be heading towards the boundary for four. However, Buttler dived shuffled and then dived full stretch to his left, plucked a one-handed blinder out of thin air. His posture while taking the catch was similar to English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's while saving the ball from nestling into the back of the net. Buttler's immaculate goalkeeping skills led to social media users expressing on Twitter that he had emerged as the cricketing version of Pickford.