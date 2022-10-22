ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Jos Buttler emerging as cricket's version of Jordan Pickford with miraculous glovework

Today at 6:07 PM
Wicketkeeping is an extremely unforgiving job as the glovemen have to be always on their toes and stop the ball from running behind. However, Jos Buttler did much more than that against Afghanistan as he plucked a one-handed stunner mid-air, emulating English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
England are performing along expected lines in their first game of the World T20 campaign against Afghanistan but their fielding has been a notch above the ordinary standards. They have consistently pulled off one shocking catch after another in a matter of a few overs. Liam Livingstone first set the fielding benchmark with a catch of the tournament contender to dismiss Hazratullah Zazai. Adil Rashid then followed by grabbing a challenging catch while running backwards to send back Najibullah Zadran.
However, the exhibition of spectacular fielding efforts didn’t just end there. Jos Buttler was yet to step into the mix and he weaved magic with his gloves in the 16th over. Mark Wood was bowling the third ball of the over to Mohammad Nabi and delivered a short ball directed towards the batter's body to rattle him with pace.
Nabi wasn’t able to handle the zing on the Kookaburra and gloved it behind the wicket. As the ball darted down the leg, it seemed to easily be heading towards the boundary for four. However, Buttler dived shuffled and then dived full stretch to his left, plucked a one-handed blinder out of thin air. His posture while taking the catch was similar to English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's while saving the ball from nestling into the back of the net. Buttler's immaculate goalkeeping skills led to social media users expressing on Twitter that he had emerged as the cricketing version of Pickford.
Superman Buttler
October 22, 2022
What a catch!
What a catch by England captain Jos Buttler. pic.twitter.com/4iDnBwmQWm— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 22, 2022
Airborne
#T20WorldCup— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 22, 2022
Flying Jos Buttler.
Forget catch of the tournament, there is a catch of 22 October competition that is getting hard to judge. pic.twitter.com/lt6j11voqg
Spectacular
What a catch by #England_captain_JosButtler. pic.twitter.com/mSHtmt6ee1— Ahmed Farooq (@AhmedFarooqt) October 22, 2022
LOL
@josbuttler might as well wear a cape and his undies on the outside if he insists on taking catches like that. Absolutely absurd! Beautiful catch, brilliant keeping. 🍻 https://t.co/1bDKCpR4dB— Eastonfection (@AussieBloke416) October 22, 2022
True
Jos Buttler is also a fielder inside the 30 yard circle— roonzz (@roonzzeyy) October 22, 2022
Unreal
@josbuttler what a catch.#T20worldcup22— Shortsforsports (@ShortforSports) October 22, 2022
The day of catches
It's been a day for Spectacular catches !!!— OneCricket (@OneCricketApp) October 22, 2022
First Glenn Phillips, now Jos Buttler#T20WorldCup22 #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/5N2DW30Oa4
Alert the ATC
JOS Airborne Buttler!#ENGvAFG #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/hJiriJQG0n— Rahul Choudhary (@Thefunone07) October 22, 2022
WOW Moment!
What a catch by Jos Buttler Muhammad Nabi gone #T20WC2022 #AfgvsEng #Afghanistan #ENGvsAFG #England pic.twitter.com/mdOAcxuANv— Sports lovers (@ArslanK79153262) October 22, 2022
