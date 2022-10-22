ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Liam Livingstone emulates Glenn Phillips' diving blinder to earn Ben Stokes' applause

Liam Livingstone yet again proved his worth as a fielder in world cricket by pulling off an unbelievable catch to dismiss Hazratullah Zazai. Ben Stokes was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Zazai was on strike for the third ball. Stokes bowled the delivery short and wide outside off to keep it out of the hitting arc of the batter. Zazai still flashed the willow at it, only to hit it high in the air. The ball was going to land into the gap behind square but Livingstone, fielding at deep cover, was willing to avoid the inevitable.