ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Liam Livingstone emulates Glenn Phillips' diving blinder to earn Ben Stokes' applause

Fielding is one of the aspects to keep an eye on in the World Cups and it often gets improved by a notch in T20s. The ongoing World Cup witnessed a brilliant piece of agile fielding as Liam Livingstone pulled off the second stunner of the first day and earned applause from bowler Ben Stokes.
The T20 World Cup 2022 kicked off with New Zealand’s dominating win over hosts Australia in the first game. Glenn Phillips’ catch was the talking point of the fixture as he added to the tally of memorable grabs in the tournament's history. The second game of the day saw England and Afghanistan locking horns with each other and the fixture also produced one of the most amazing fielding efforts in the tournament.
Liam Livingstone yet again proved his worth as a fielder in world cricket by pulling off an unbelievable catch to dismiss Hazratullah Zazai. Ben Stokes was bowling the seventh over of the innings and Zazai was on strike for the third ball. Stokes bowled the delivery short and wide outside off to keep it out of the hitting arc of the batter. Zazai still flashed the willow at it, only to hit it high in the air. The ball was going to land into the gap behind square but Livingstone, fielding at deep cover, was willing to avoid the inevitable.
The all-rounder made a sensational run and grabbed the ball with both hands while diving to his right. The commentator also enjoyed the fact that Livingstone had provided competition for Phillips for the ‘catch of the tournament award. Ben Stokes was not able to hold back himself and applauded the all-rounder for his athletic effort which confirmed the dismissal.
Twitteratis noticed the brilliant take and showered heaps of praises on Livingstone.
What a catch!
October 22, 2022
Absolutely stunning!
Liam Livingstone's stunning catch#T20worldcup pic.twitter.com/L3Bdpn7nhO— CrickMoments (@crickmoments) October 22, 2022
Superb
Great catch from Liam Livingstone in the cricket. #ENGvAFG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4hykIXQ77O— number2blue (@number2blue) October 22, 2022
2nd one for the day
Second best catch of the day from Liam Livingstone 🔥 #ENGvsAFG #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/yfcU7Ajh6K— RizBar 🇵🇰|| (@PCTFan_1) October 22, 2022
He loved it
Sensational catch by Liam Livingstone….even Ben Stokes enjoyed that.@liaml4893 @benstokes38 #ENGvAFG #T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/iNTMALHVkn— Imran Munawar (@Imran_Munawar99) October 22, 2022
WOW!
Wow ! Wow ! Wow !— Nipun Sandaru (@Nipun_Sandaru) October 22, 2022
This time it is Liam Livingstone !
Superb effort to clinch a breathe taking catch. Covered lot of ground and dives away to took a low catch while falling with both hands.
What a catch to dismiss Zazai !#ENGvAFG #T20WorldCup2022 #T20I #T20WC #T20WorldCup
Fielding standards these days
Glenn Phillips in the previous game and Liam Livingstone now!! Fielding standard has been set high in the first day of super 12.#EngvsAfg#cricketworldcup#crickettwitter— Arpit Sharma (@Arpitsharma_56) October 22, 2022
What a catch
What a catch from Liam Livingstone! #AFGvENG #ENGvAFG #T20WC2022— joe (@JoeF_E17) October 22, 2022
Good work
Liam Livingstone with a screamer. Fucking good work lad.— Sh⎊nksom⎊n 🐊 (@5hanksoman) October 22, 2022
Magnificent
Cor! Liam Livingstone leaps like a salmon. A magnificent catch. #ENGvAFG #T20worldcup— Andy Walker (@walker_cricket) October 22, 2022
