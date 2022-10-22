ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand decimate Australia by 89 runs

Australia were no match for their opponents right from the start of the chase. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for just 111. The duo of Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner were the most effective of the bowling pack, taking three scalps each. While Southee’s seamers emerged as comprehensive wicket-taking deliveries, Santner forced the batters to make mistakes by restricting the flow of runs. With the victory, New Zealand are now placed at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12 stage.