 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand decimate Australia by 89 runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    New Zealand registered a victory against Australia in their opening fixture

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as New Zealand decimate Australia by 89 runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:07 PM

    New Zealand have started their World T20 campaign in style, beating tournament favourites Australia by 89 runs. Devon Conway drove New Zealand to victory with an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 58 balls while Mitchell Santer weaved his magic with three wickets to help the Kiwis defend 201 runs.

    The T20 World Cup 2022 has started off with a brilliant victory for New Zealand as they pipped Australia by 89 runs. The hosts, considered to be the tournament favourites, succumbed to New Zealand’s extravagant performance in a one-sided encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

    Batting first, Finn Allen got New Zealand off to a flyer, smashing 42 runs from just 16 balls. Thereon, Devon Conway led the charge after his partner’s dismissal, scoring 92 unbeaten runs to help take the team to a total of 200/3. 

    Australia were no match for their opponents right from the start of the chase. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for just 111. The duo of Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner were the most effective of the bowling pack, taking three scalps each. While Southee’s seamers emerged as comprehensive wicket-taking deliveries, Santner forced the batters to make mistakes by restricting the flow of runs. With the victory, New Zealand are now placed at the top of Group 1 in the Super 12 stage. 

    Kiwi's show at Sydney!

    Massive win for New Zealand!

    Very strange and great victory!

    But today?

    Huge loss for #Australia

    Tough days are on for Aussies!

    He bowled really well!

    No comments!

    Massive victory to celebrate at Sydney!

    That's happy news!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down