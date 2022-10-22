 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to David Warner playing pinball on crease causing triple-deflection dismissal

    David Warner was dismissed on five runs against New Zealand

    (Twitter)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:03 PM

    When cricket amalgamates with a childhood love, it is a double delight for fans who get to enjoy great events on the pitch. On Saturday, David Warner’s bizarre dismissal involving a host of deflections brought back memories of the all-famous arcade game pinball leaving even the batsman laughing.

    The first match of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup got off to a flyer with Devon Conway’s scintillating knock in the first innings. The opener carried his bat in an unbeaten knock of 92 to help his team post a challenging total of 200/3. If the chase was not already difficult enough, the early wicket of David Warner has put a severe dent in the hosts’ hopes of beginning their campaign with a victory. Nevertheless, the manner of his dismissal produced a moment to cherish for the spectators, bringing back childhood memories of the widely loved arcade game pinball.

    Warner had already hit a boundary in the first over and was hoping to build up the momentum when Tim Southee trumped him on the first ball of the second over. He bowled a delivery slightly on the shorter side and the batter attempted a pull while crouching low, only to fail as the ball hit the inside edge of the bat and went on to strike the pad. 

    However, the series of deflections didn’t just end there as the white Kookaburra once again ricochetted from the willow and shattered into the stumps. Warner hung his head in disbelief but a wry smile soon broke out all over his face as he began his walk back to the pavilion. 

    Netizens were quick to draw comparisons between pinball and the bizarre dismissal, leading to some hilarious reactions.

    That smile! :|

    Bat Pad Bat Wkt😐

    It's not funny!

    No comments!

    Very unluckiest guy on earth!

    Very sad bruh!

    Pretty tough pinball game!

    He's alwasys noticable!

    LOL! You are so happy for it! Hehehe.

    Happens!

    Women!

