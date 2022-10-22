ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to David Warner playing pinball on crease causing triple-deflection dismissal

The first match of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup got off to a flyer with Devon Conway’s scintillating knock in the first innings. The opener carried his bat in an unbeaten knock of 92 to help his team post a challenging total of 200/3. If the chase was not already difficult enough, the early wicket of David Warner has put a severe dent in the hosts’ hopes of beginning their campaign with a victory. Nevertheless, the manner of his dismissal produced a moment to cherish for the spectators, bringing back childhood memories of the widely loved arcade game pinball.