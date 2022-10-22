Watch | Passionate Indian cricket fans back Men in Blue on non-match day

Today at 8:25 PM
Cricket is often said to be a religion in India and the fans believe in them to deliver for the nation come what may. The same passion was on display once again, albeit this time away from the country Down Under as the crowd at the MCG was seen cheering for the Indian team during a nets session.
India-Pakistan matches are always highly rated for the sheer competitiveness between the players from both countries and the heated rivalries. The T20 World Cup 2022 will thus present another highly anticipated clash between these two nations on Sunday. India would want to start their campaign with a win and so they are sweating it out in the nets to prepare for the crunch situations.
Fans have perpetually been a strength of the Indian team as they receive a lot of backing from their compatriots even outside home soil, which bolsters the confidence of the players. The passion of Indian cricket fans has no end and it was once again on display at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a practice session of the Men in Blues. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul were seen batting in the nets in a video released by the BCCI and the crowd egged them on with every shot they middled. It was a special moment as the love for cricket in India was highlighted by the large gathering of fans at the MCG even on a non-match day.
It wasn't a match day but hundreds of Indian fans turned up to watch #TeamIndia nets today at the MCG. 🇮🇳🥁👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z3ZiICSHL8— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.