Watch | Passionate Indian cricket fans back Men in Blue on non-match day

Fans have perpetually been a strength of the Indian team as they receive a lot of backing from their compatriots even outside home soil, which bolsters the confidence of the players. The passion of Indian cricket fans has no end and it was once again on display at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a practice session of the Men in Blues. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul were seen batting in the nets in a video released by the BCCI and the crowd egged them on with every shot they middled. It was a special moment as the love for cricket in India was highlighted by the large gathering of fans at the MCG even on a non-match day.