Five Baroda women's cricket team members injured in team bus accident

Today at 10:30 AM
The team bus of the Baroda women's cricket team on Friday was involved in a major road accident in Vishakhpatman while the team was travelling to the airport early morning. The players and manager were taken to a hospital immediately after by the police but no serious injuries were sustained.
The Baroda women's cricket team has encountered a major road accident with a lorry on the Tati Chetlapalem National Highway in Vishakhapatnam. The incident took place around 7 AM on Friday morning during the contingent's journey to the city airport after a Senior Women's T20 encounter against Mumbai Women at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy Cricket Stadium where the latter emerged victorious by 66 runs.
As per an account by MSN, a lorry travelling in front of the team bus had to suddenly get on the brake pedals following the sudden stoppage of a motorcyclist in front of the queue. The bus, in response, could not slow down in time and crashed into the back of the lorry leading to four players being injured, namely Esha Patel, Amrita Joseph, Pragya Rawat, and Nidhi Dhamuniya alongside the team manager Neelam Gupte. The local police arrived at the scene soon after and helped take the members to the hospital where it was confirmed that no life-threatening injuries had been sustained by any of them.
Both the lorry driver and the bus were taken to the police station and an FIR was filed against them with further investigation still underway.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Esha Patel
- Amrita Joseph
- Pragya Rawat
- Nidhi Dhamuniya
- Neelam Gupte
- Senior Women T 20 Trophy
- Baroda Women Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.