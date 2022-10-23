Five Baroda women's cricket team members injured in team bus accident

As per an account by MSN, a lorry travelling in front of the team bus had to suddenly get on the brake pedals following the sudden stoppage of a motorcyclist in front of the queue. The bus, in response, could not slow down in time and crashed into the back of the lorry leading to four players being injured, namely Esha Patel, Amrita Joseph, Pragya Rawat, and Nidhi Dhamuniya alongside the team manager Neelam Gupte. The local police arrived at the scene soon after and helped take the members to the hospital where it was confirmed that no life-threatening injuries had been sustained by any of them.