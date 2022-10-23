ICC World T20 | Twitter debates Axar Patel’s controversial run-out

Babar Azam collected the ball but in the process fumbled, offering his counterpart a glimmer of hope for survival. Axar pulled off a desperate dive to save himself but there was further chaos when Mohammad Rizwan failed to grasp the ball cleanly and seemed to break the wickets using only his gloves. Even though Rizwan had clearly caught the batter short of his crease, there was confusion around whether the ball was still in contact with his gloves at the telling moment.