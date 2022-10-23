ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep Singh kicks off World Cup career with Babar Azam's golden duck

Today at 2:12 PM
For a young player, bowling their first delivery in a World Cup is always high stakes and Arshdeep Singh must have been feeling the nerves against Pakistan. However, he did not let it show and was on song right from the start, dismissing Babar Azam for a golden duck with a brilliant inswinger.
The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 has got off to a thrilling start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Indian bowlers are breathing fire with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been viciously swinging the ball both ways while Arshdeep Singh has commenced his World Cup career with a bang.
Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, the onus was on India to dismiss the openers that in the past had spelt their doom. The responsibility to execute their plans fell on the shoulders of Bhuvenshwar and Arshdeep with the glistening new ball in their hand. Arshdeep came in to roll his arm in the second over and scripted his name in the history books with a peach of a delivery on the first attempt itself.
With Babar Azam on strike, the left-arm pacer bowled an inswinger which came back in sharply after pitching around the middle stump. Babar was beaten all hands up with the swing and the ball rattled into his pads. Arshdeep appealed for the wicket immediately and Marais Erasmus ominously raised his finger, cementing a golden moment in young Arshdeep’s career.
Pakistan opted for the review but it went in vain as hawk-eye showed that the Kookaburra was hitting the leg stump. It was a moment to cherish for a lifetime for the young pacer as he dismissed the ace batter of Pakistan for a golden duck.
Fans conveyed their sentiments on Arshdeep’s brilliance with the ball through Twitter, flooding social media with praise for the pacers
A dream start ft. Arshdeep Singh! 🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 23, 2022
October 23, 2022
Golden duck for Babar Azam, What a start by Arshdeep.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022
Let's all laugh at zimbabar🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— 🏴 (@viratslad) October 23, 2022
Arshdeep Singh removes Babar Azam for a golden duck. What a start by Arshdeep and India!— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022
#T20WorldCup #India #Pakistan— The Field (@thefield_in) October 23, 2022
2021 World Cup: Babar Azam unbeaten in run-chase
2022 World Cup: Babar Azam out first ball
What a delivery from Arshdeep Singh
📽 Star Sports
This too shall pass. Stay strong. #BabarAzam— Long On 🇮🇳 (@FakeCricXpert) October 23, 2022
| Mass Entry to #T20worldcup22 |— 𝚁𝙰𝙹𝙰_77🇮🇳 (@Cric_News_RAJA5) October 23, 2022
🔹First wicket - babar azam
🔸Second wicket - mohammad Rizwan @arshdeepsinghh #arshdeepsingh #championbowler pic.twitter.com/Tsj6ev7xBX
Arshdeep Singh after Babar Azam wicket #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/fH8GulmMYN— DhIrAj YDV (@Dhirajraj772) October 23, 2022
Arshdeep first ball of WC and First wicket for the Babar Azam ❤️#Melbourne #INDvPAK #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/CGALpUJdex— Devesh Jha (@Deveshjhaa) October 23, 2022
Arshdeep Singh after wicket babar azam and Rizwan #arshdeepsing #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/7LtjbQwnPm— Shibbu Raj (@raj_shibbu) October 23, 2022
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.