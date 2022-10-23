ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep Singh kicks off World Cup career with Babar Azam's golden duck

Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, the onus was on India to dismiss the openers that in the past had spelt their doom. The responsibility to execute their plans fell on the shoulders of Bhuvenshwar and Arshdeep with the glistening new ball in their hand. Arshdeep came in to roll his arm in the second over and scripted his name in the history books with a peach of a delivery on the first attempt itself.