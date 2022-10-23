 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Arshdeep Singh kicks off World Cup career with Babar Azam's golden duck

    Arshdeep Singh dismissed Babar Azam on a golden duck against Pakistan

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:12 PM

    For a young player, bowling their first delivery in a World Cup is always high stakes and Arshdeep Singh must have been feeling the nerves against Pakistan. However, he did not let it show and was on song right from the start, dismissing Babar Azam for a golden duck with a brilliant inswinger.

    The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 has got off to a thrilling start at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Indian bowlers are breathing fire with the new ball. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been viciously swinging the ball both ways while Arshdeep Singh has commenced his World Cup career with a bang. 

    Choosing to bowl first after winning the toss, the onus was on India to dismiss the openers that in the past had spelt their doom. The responsibility to execute their plans fell on the shoulders of Bhuvenshwar and Arshdeep with the glistening new ball in their hand. Arshdeep came in to roll his arm in the second over and scripted his name in the history books with a peach of a delivery on the first attempt itself. 

    With Babar Azam on strike, the left-arm pacer bowled an inswinger which came back in sharply after pitching around the middle stump. Babar was beaten all hands up with the swing and the ball rattled into his pads. Arshdeep appealed for the wicket immediately and Marais Erasmus ominously raised his finger, cementing a golden moment in young Arshdeep’s career.

     Pakistan opted for the review but it went in vain as hawk-eye showed that the Kookaburra was hitting the leg stump. It was a moment to cherish for a lifetime for the young pacer as he dismissed the ace batter of Pakistan for a golden duck. 

