ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli’s heroics culminates in four-wicket win over Pakistan

India have moved a step forward on their path to glory in the T20 World Cup 2022, beating Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. It was an action-packed game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Men in Blue emerged victorious only by the skin of their teeth. Bowling first, they restricted the opposition to 159/8 with Arshdeep Singh starring by scalping three wickets in his maiden World Cup fixture. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with three wickets and played a significant role in curtailing their outburst during the middle overs.