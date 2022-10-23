 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli’s heroics culminates in four-wicket win over Pakistan

    Virat Kohli scored a half-century against Pakistan in India's tournament opener

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:46 PM

    India have kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign in sensational fashion, outplaying arch-rivals Pakistan in a contest that lived up to the immense hype it had created. Virat Kohli led the charge in the chase with an unbeaten knock of 82 runs involving an exhibition of glorious strokes.

    India have moved a step forward on their path to glory in the T20 World Cup 2022, beating Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. It was an action-packed game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Men in Blue emerged victorious only by the skin of their teeth. Bowling first, they restricted the opposition to 159/8 with Arshdeep Singh starring by scalping three wickets in his maiden World Cup fixture. Hardik Pandya also chipped in with three wickets and played a significant role in curtailing their outburst during the middle overs. 

    The second innings was out-and-out ‘The Virat Kohli Show’. The talismanic batter scored an unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls, lacing the knock with six boundaries and four maximums. The wickets kept falling away at the other end but the 33-year-old displayed an array of breathtaking strokes to keep his team in the game throughout.

    Hardik Pandya provided stability alongside him with his 40(37) balls but was dismissed in the last over, bringing the chase to a head. However, Virat Kohli managed to tilt the game back in India’s favour with a huge maximum off a no-ball before Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs to ensure a four-wicket win for the Asian giants.

    After such a close contest, Virat Kohli was evidently emotional as he fell to the ground and punched the grass in delight before gratefully looking to the skies for the all-time great knock.

    KING GOT EMOTIONAL FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME.

    Can't hold tears! 

    Friend like him can make anyone smile!

    Brothers for life!

    History made!

    Never ever! Legend for a reason.

    No one is crying! :|

    Hahaha!

    Happend with every Virat fan now!

    Take a bow, Virat Kohli🙏

