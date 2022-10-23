ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Arshdeep Singh’s death stare to send-off Mohammad Rizwan after ferocious bouncer

Today at 2:19 PM
When a bowler is on song, players experience high adrenaline making the field vibrate with energy. Arshdeep Singh is going through such a phase on his World Cup debut against Pakistan at the World T20, taking two superb wickets and pushing the opposition batters in deep trouble with his aggression.
India have started off the game against Pakistan in style, taking a couple of early wickets in the match. Arshdeep Singh has been in his peak form and is bamboozling the batters with his ferocious deliveries. The first victim of Arshdeep was Babar Azam and the pacer capped off his first spell by dismissing the skipper Mohammad Rizwan.
Arshdeep was in his fourth over and was very effective with his swing. However, this time the pacer pulled off a different trick bowling a vicious bouncer to the wicketkeeper-batter. Rizwan wasn’t able to handle the bounce well and ended up top-edging the delivery. The ball went high in the night sky and landed straight down the throat of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and into his cupped hands.
With this, Arshdeep picked up his second World Cup wicket in his first match of the tournament. The bowler was pumped up after the wicket and gave an intense death stare to the batter as he walked back to the pavilion. Twitteratis took note of the incident and expressed their reaction on social media.
October 23, 2022
October 23, 2022
