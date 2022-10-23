ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Indian players hurling abuse at spider-cam for costing them wicket

Ravichandran Ashwin was handed the ball in the 15th over of the game and was bowling to a well-set Shan Masood on the fourth delivery of the innings. The left-hander, batting at 31(28) and looking to accelerate, stepped out of his crease to attempt a heave over midwicket. However, he got nowhere close to the pitch off the ball and miscued it high up into the air off the leading edge. The ball seemed to be heading straight down Hardik Pandya’s throat at cover when the action in the game suddenly came to a stuttering stop.