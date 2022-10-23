ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Indian players hurling abuse at spider-cam for costing them wicket

Today at 3:26 PM
As helpful as technology can be in improving the quality of cricket, it can also cause unfortunate incidents disrupting sporting action. The Indians were its latest victim after a ball flew off the edge and was headed toward a fielder only to strike the camera and be declared a dead ball.
After a brilliant start with the ball being tackled well by the Pakistan middle-order, India reeled back the situation in their favour with some quick wickets in the middle overs. From 91-2, the Men in Green collapsed to 98-5 within two overs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and should have been struck another severe blow only if a non-sporting aspect of the encounter did not intervene.
Ravichandran Ashwin was handed the ball in the 15th over of the game and was bowling to a well-set Shan Masood on the fourth delivery of the innings. The left-hander, batting at 31(28) and looking to accelerate, stepped out of his crease to attempt a heave over midwicket. However, he got nowhere close to the pitch off the ball and miscued it high up into the air off the leading edge. The ball seemed to be heading straight down Hardik Pandya’s throat at cover when the action in the game suddenly came to a stuttering stop.
The ball had hit the wire of the spider cam, and as per the rules, it had to be dictated a dead ball. Incensed at the missed opportunity for no fault of their own, Rohit Sharma was seen immediately flailing his arms at the camera and rushing toward the umpire to point out the tragedy that had occurred. Hardik Pandya joined in on the abuse train and was seen mouthing swears at the spider cam while a dejected Virat Kohli simply chose to walk back to his fielding mark.
The whole situation highlighted the intensity of the encounter and how high the emotions were running in the game, leading to great amusement among the Twitterati.
Get the ******* here!
October 23, 2022
Point to be noted!
hitting Spidercam should be a 20 run award to batting side.— AZ (@azkhawaja1) October 23, 2022
Don't know!
Spider cam why you do dis 😒#INDvPAK #T20WorldCup— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 23, 2022
Absolutely correct!
My cricket watching experience is not improved by the spider cam. I won't miss it if they get rid of it. Causes more issues than benefits.— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) October 23, 2022
Hahahaha! Accurate.
#HardikPandya to spider cam #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/BB8jvouWQd— Rajesh (@rajeshkasakani) October 23, 2022
Rohit Sharma things!
Dei spider cam@hardikpandya7 #INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup #arshdeepsingh pic.twitter.com/aENh2HBn66— Ram Saravanan (@RamSara84026479) October 23, 2022
Oh lol!
Rohit Sharma & indian fan's isn't happy with spider cam😂🥺 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/DXdqf02XSk— MaheshBabu fc (Anil yadav) (@Sarileru1231) October 23, 2022
He will defintely hit that next time!
Rohit Sharma isn't happy with spider cam😂 #INDvPAK— Anirudh (@OffDrive_) October 23, 2022
Mumbai thing??
Rohit Sharma getting angry at the spider cam is the most Mumbai thing ever!!!— Jitesh Shahani (@jitu911) October 23, 2022
Oh yeahh boiii!!😂😂😂
Rohit Sharma screaming at the Spider Cam pic.twitter.com/UNIs7bi8xI— Ravi Rao (@Ravirao31) October 23, 2022
