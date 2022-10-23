ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Kusal Mendis powering Sri Lanka home to comfortable 9-wicket win over Ireland

Choosing to set a target, the Irish suffered a major setback on the first ball of the second over itself with last game’s hero skipper Andy Balbirnie departing for just 1. Thereon, they never got into a proper rhythm and lost wickets frequently. Paul Stirling and Harry Tector put up valiant fights with knocks of 34(25) and 45(42) respectively but a lack of a late outburst meant it was only enough to get them to 128/8. It was the usual suspects that enabled such a clinical bowling performance for Sri Lanka, with spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana each scalping two victims.