    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Kusal Mendis powering Sri Lanka home to comfortable 9-wicket win over Ireland

    Kusal Mendis scored a fifty against Ireland in the opening game

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:41 PM

    Sri Lanka breezed through their Super 12 opener against Ireland in Hobart to make a strong statement of their ambitions at the marquee event. After a clinical bowling display, Kusal Mendis starred for the Lions with a boisterous half-century bolstering his team’s net run rate to a great extent.

    Ireland’s dream of continuing their momentum after a stellar victory against West Indies came crashing down at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday as they kicked off the second phase of the tournament with a comprehensive thrashing at the hands of Sri Lanka. The Asian contingent dominated all three aspects of the game and in the end, came away with a nine-wicket victory still having 30 balls to spare.

    Choosing to set a target, the Irish suffered a major setback on the first ball of the second over itself with last game’s hero skipper Andy Balbirnie departing for just 1. Thereon, they never got into a proper rhythm and lost wickets frequently. Paul Stirling and Harry Tector put up valiant fights with knocks of 34(25) and 45(42) respectively but a lack of a late outburst meant it was only enough to get them to 128/8. It was the usual suspects that enabled such a clinical bowling performance for Sri Lanka, with spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana each scalping two victims.

    In response, Ireland were uncharacteristically sloppy on the field, missing multiple run-outs and a couple of sitters. Filling in as the opener for the rested Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva set the foundation with a well-calculated 31(25). Kusal Mendis built on it with a commanding unbeaten 68 off just 43 deliveries, including a late blitzkrieg to get home well in advance.

