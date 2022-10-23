ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Wanindu Hasaranga turning into Thor with magnetic right hand

Today at 10:55 AM
The miracles that movies create with high-scale productions are often emulated live by cricketers on the field, only in much more realistic and impressive ways. Wanindu Hasaranga on Sunday provided an example of the same by sticking a hand out to grab a ball in mid-air in a stellar fielding effort.
After a lukewarm group stage, Sri Lanka will be hoping to start off their Super 12 campaign on a high against Ireland in Hobart on Sunday. They have certainly started off well on that route, restricting the European opposition to just 110/4 at the end of 15 overs at the time of writing. A major contributor to their success, both in the game and tournament at large, has been the diverse skillset of Wanindu Hasaranga and his big-game pedigree to always steal the limelight by pulling off something special.
Even though he has failed to grab a scalp in the game so far with one over to go, the all-rounder ensured his name was in the conversation with a spectacular effort on the field instead. Positioned in the 11th over on the leg-side boundary, Hasaranga witnessed Harry Tector pull ferociously on a short ball by Dhananjaya de Silva on the fifth ball. The white Kookaburra flew away like a tracer bullet and seemed to be destined for the boundary, only if there was an ordinary cricketer up against the challenge.
Hasaranga rushed to his right quick as lightning and just when the ball seemed to be out of his reach, the 25-year-old flashed out his hand and the rock just seemed to stick perfectly in his grasp as if it simply belonged there. The incident was reminiscent of the way the superhero Thor sticks out his arm in the marvel movies and his weapon Mjolnir simply clings to his palm, only Hasaranga's miracle did not use any VFX but just extraordinary skill. The internet was quick to go gaga over the incident and took to social media to heape their praise on the showstopper.
