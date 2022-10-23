 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya mockingly laughs in Haider Ali’s face for falling in his trap

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Hardik Pandya dismissed Haider Ali on two runs

    (BCCI)

    Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya mockingly laughs in Haider Ali’s face for falling in his trap

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:21 PM

    The India-Pakistan clash is always a game that involves a lot of enthusiasm, and players express their emotions on the field. Hardik Pandya produced an amusing moment in the World Cup game against arch-rivals mocking Haider Ali while taking a walk back to the pavilion with a sarcastic smile.

    Taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, India have done a decent job while bowling first thus far. Pakistan reached at 106/5 after 15 overs, and the pacers were turning out to be impressive for the Indian team. Arshdeep Singh has made a mark with his impressive World Cup debut, while Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a couple of wickets. However, Hardik’s actions after the dismissal were more noteworthy than the actual dismissal. 

    Hardik came to bowl in the 14th over for his second of the innings. Haider Ali was facing the last delivery of the over to bulldoze the Indian bowlers with some power hitting. Hardik pitched the ball on a good length spot, and the batter attempted to whack it over mid-wicket. It was a miscued shot, and Suryakumar Yadav caught an easy catch in the deep to send the batter back to the pavilion. 

    Haider was walking back to the pavilion and then Hardik Pandya came up with a cheeky response. While the batter was returning, Hardik mocked him with a sarcastic smile. Hardik's reaction was due to an identical dismissal of Shadab Khan, whom he got in the same manner earlier in the over. Fans expressed their joy at the amusing exchange between the two and flooded it with their reactions. 

    Reminds more of Pakistani meme bald guy! Hahaha xD xD

    That one sn=ingke smile has a lot to express!

    Gave his wkt easily!

    No comments!

    Killer smile!

    It wasat very wrong moment to giveaway his wicket!

    Hehehehe! 

    Great delivery tho!

    Very crucial moment!

    Smile to be remembered!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down