Twitter reacts as Hardik Pandya mockingly laughs in Haider Ali’s face for falling in his trap

Today at 3:21 PM
The India-Pakistan clash is always a game that involves a lot of enthusiasm, and players express their emotions on the field. Hardik Pandya produced an amusing moment in the World Cup game against arch-rivals mocking Haider Ali while taking a walk back to the pavilion with a sarcastic smile.
Taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener, India have done a decent job while bowling first thus far. Pakistan reached at 106/5 after 15 overs, and the pacers were turning out to be impressive for the Indian team. Arshdeep Singh has made a mark with his impressive World Cup debut, while Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a couple of wickets. However, Hardik’s actions after the dismissal were more noteworthy than the actual dismissal.
Hardik came to bowl in the 14th over for his second of the innings. Haider Ali was facing the last delivery of the over to bulldoze the Indian bowlers with some power hitting. Hardik pitched the ball on a good length spot, and the batter attempted to whack it over mid-wicket. It was a miscued shot, and Suryakumar Yadav caught an easy catch in the deep to send the batter back to the pavilion.
Haider was walking back to the pavilion and then Hardik Pandya came up with a cheeky response. While the batter was returning, Hardik mocked him with a sarcastic smile. Hardik's reaction was due to an identical dismissal of Shadab Khan, whom he got in the same manner earlier in the over. Fans expressed their joy at the amusing exchange between the two and flooded it with their reactions.
Reminds more of Pakistani meme bald guy! Hahaha xD xD
October 23, 2022
That one sn=ingke smile has a lot to express!
Hardik Pandya smiling after taking Haider Ali's wicket. pic.twitter.com/biCN5qfrWt— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022
Gave his wkt easily!
No no no that was so criminal from Haider Ali I was expecting him to score some handy runs for us but he gave away his wicket with the horrible fashion 😭— Lahori Guy (@YrrrFahad_) October 23, 2022
No comments!
HAIDER ALI THROWING HIS WICKET ON A NOTHING DELIVERY. GANDU BHENCHOD— John Haseena Shah (@johnHaseena) October 23, 2022
Killer smile!
Hardik smiling after haider ali wicket pic.twitter.com/vRV5f8w2QQ— Mr -GAURAV (@AvikGaurav) October 23, 2022
It wasat very wrong moment to giveaway his wicket!
Haider Ali should face more hate for giving away his wicket easier than a tail end, he deserves this from pandya. And pandya is representing his country too. Stop hating someone because he’s better than your players. https://t.co/9Dnk1tAL1T— Adyl 🥀 (@punjabified) October 23, 2022
Hehehehe!
Haider Ali ~ Wicket eduthutu Hardik Oru Sirippu Sirichan Paaru..— மதுர பாய் 👶 (@maduraiboy0007) October 23, 2022
Nee ellam oru Aalu Pundhaiyanu#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/rmVwu4MAnZ
Great delivery tho!
Another wicket for Hardik Pandya Haider Ali gone #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #Haider #Shadab #pandya #PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/KQXHoUGX2F— Sports lovers (@ArslanK79153262) October 23, 2022
Very crucial moment!
Haider Ali’s wicket was the word for Pakistan! Lost an extra wicket at a wrong time! #INDvPAK— Aariz Sardar (@SardarAariz) October 23, 2022
Smile to be remembered!
smile after taking Haider Ali's Wicket #HardikPandya #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cbfmwgij1j— sanjay (@Itz_sanjai_) October 23, 2022
