ICC World T20 | Twitter bashes umpires for allowing South Africa’s chase against Zimbabwe despite heavy rain

Umpires receive heavy criticism for their decisions on the field, but there are other reasons as well which lead them to become the villains of the game. During South Africa’s chase versus Zimbabwe, the Hobart weather went from bad to worse with time but the umpires allowed the play to go on.
Heavy rain initially reduced the South Africa versus Zimbabwe fixture in the T20 World Cup to a nine-over affair. However in the end, the match was abandoned and the points were shared after the situation was getting worse with time. The match was called off when South Africa was in control by scoring 51/0 in three overs after Zimbabwe posted 79/5 in their allotted nine overs.
However, since the beginning of South Africa’s chase, there was continuous rain at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Yet, the on-field umpires, even after watching Richard Ngarava going down at the end of the second over due to a wet outfield, decided the game should go on. Zimbabwe players had no complaints regarding their decision early part of the innings but when they saw it was pouring, they requested the on-field umpires to stop it. There was one break during South Africa’s innings, which forced the contest to a seven-over-a-side match, but the umpires had no interest to reduce it any further. Thus, they decided the show must go on, which eventually did not happen.
With rain coats on!
How are they playing in rain? 👀 #ZIMvSA— Mahjabeen (@mahjabeens_) October 24, 2022
Life is unfair!
Praying for the rain to last more than 10mins #ZIMvSA— Christopher Mdue (@MdueAsh) October 24, 2022
Hahahaha! LOL😂
15 million Zimbabweans probably doing their best possible rain dances right now LOL 😂 #ZIMvSA #T20WorldCup— Ash (@Tenash921) October 24, 2022
Big sad story for cricket fans!
#Rain in 🇿🇦 world cups 😏#ZIMvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt— Audrin Van Schoor (@audas_vanschoor) October 24, 2022
Another 5min and Quinton would have smashed innings over!
Just when Quinton de Kock was bashing Zimbabwe with an innings like this.. 4 4 4 6 4, Rain came to greet him, mid way!#SAvZIM #SAvsZIM #ZIMvSA #ZIMvsSA #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) October 24, 2022
They had already made their mind to give points to SA!
Zimbabwe players were already complaining about rain...but Umpires tried to be fair to south africa. Lucky zim— Prashanth Gowda (@BorisNugyen) October 24, 2022
Be lucky to experience!
History will remember how they kept playing in rain just to give 2 points to South Africa and a player dictated umpires that this delivery was no ball , Indian cricket council is desperate 😂— Maula Jatt In Cinemas (@SohailAAura) October 24, 2022
ROLF! They finally called off!
The rain is pretty heavy but Seems like Umpires have made up their mind to let South Africa chase this anyway #SAvZIM #T20WorldCup— Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 24, 2022
Something needs to be done but! You can't compete with nature.
Cricket needs to evolve. Some rules are just bullshit. You need to go back to your laws regarding rain affected games @ICC @T20WorldCup #SAvZIM— Lebogang⭐⭐ (@le_chronic) October 24, 2022
Yes!
Gotta Feel Sad For #SouthAfrica And This Is Not The First Time That They Have Been Affected By Rain In An Icc Tournament🥲#SAvZim #T20WorldCup— Sumanth R (@Itz_SumanthR) October 24, 2022
