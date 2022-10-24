 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter criticizes 'Harry Potter-like' Tim Pringle for making a mess of a simple catch to let off dangerous Afif Hossain

    Tim Pringle dropped a sitter against Bangladesh,

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:42 AM

    Due to their outer look and accessories, certain players resemble former cricketers or even movie stars in appearance. Tom Pringle bears a faint resemblance to Harry Potter, but he missed an easy catch at deep midwicket against Bangladesh off Afif Hossain, who was turning the tide for his side.

    After staging impressive performances in the Qualifying rounds, the Netherlands got off to an excellent start against Bangladesh on Monday at Bellerive Oval in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup. They reduced Bangladesh to 106/5 in 15 overs after their skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl. Although Bangladesh got off to a steady start riding on a 43-run opening-wicket stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar, they failed to carry the momentum.

    Coming at No. 5, Afif Hossain steadied the ship with Nurul Hasan. The former scored 38 off 27 balls, laced with two sixes and as many fours before failing to Bas de Leede in the 18th over. However, he could have returned to the pavilion earlier, had Tim Pringle taken a simple catch at the deep midwicket.

    It was the third ball of the 16th over, bowled by Logan van Beek which was a back-of-a-length delivery. Afif tried to pull it away but could not get enough of it. Pringle overran to grab that catch, trying multiple times to complete it but it failed to hold on. Twitterati went on to criticize Pringle’s effort, which, as per their thoughts, could have easily taken.

