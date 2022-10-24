ICC World T20 | Twitter criticizes 'Harry Potter-like' Tim Pringle for making a mess of a simple catch to let off dangerous Afif Hossain

Today at 11:42 AM
Due to their outer look and accessories, certain players resemble former cricketers or even movie stars in appearance. Tom Pringle bears a faint resemblance to Harry Potter, but he missed an easy catch at deep midwicket against Bangladesh off Afif Hossain, who was turning the tide for his side.
After staging impressive performances in the Qualifying rounds, the Netherlands got off to an excellent start against Bangladesh on Monday at Bellerive Oval in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup. They reduced Bangladesh to 106/5 in 15 overs after their skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl. Although Bangladesh got off to a steady start riding on a 43-run opening-wicket stand between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Soumya Sarkar, they failed to carry the momentum.
Coming at No. 5, Afif Hossain steadied the ship with Nurul Hasan. The former scored 38 off 27 balls, laced with two sixes and as many fours before failing to Bas de Leede in the 18th over. However, he could have returned to the pavilion earlier, had Tim Pringle taken a simple catch at the deep midwicket.
It was the third ball of the 16th over, bowled by Logan van Beek which was a back-of-a-length delivery. Afif tried to pull it away but could not get enough of it. Pringle overran to grab that catch, trying multiple times to complete it but it failed to hold on. Twitterati went on to criticize Pringle’s effort, which, as per their thoughts, could have easily taken.
Almost had it!
October 24, 2022
Miss chances
That was the best chance to take the game for Netherlands.— Nipun Sandaru (@Nipun_Sandaru) October 24, 2022
Tim Pringle dropped a easy catch of inform Afif Hossain.
That could lead to a very costly drop.#BANvNED #T20WC2022#T20WorldCup2022#T20worldcup22 #T20WorldCup #T20I #T20
Does he?
Does Tim Pringle looks like Harry Potter ?@ICC @T20WorldCup @cricketaakash @sanjaymanjrekar#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsPAK2022 #Worlds2022 #T20worldcup22 #askstar— Bhavi Chauhan (@cricketbhavi) October 24, 2022
Misjugded
Pringle just in front of me apparently had trouble picking up the white ball against the grey sky, initially misjudged the trajectory then left with too much to do at the end #T20WorldCup #BANvNED #dropped— Mark Duffett (@MarkDuffett) October 24, 2022
Oops!
Dropped by pringle 🙂— Akash Shakya (@Skyshakya1) October 24, 2022
Ohh no!
Pringle dropped the catch oh no #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #NEDvsBAN— Invincible l (@PawanSigdel19) October 24, 2022
Always a fan
Hopefully not a case of once you drop, you can't stop for Pringle https://t.co/UJFBJeRuE3— Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) October 24, 2022
Ha ha!
For a moment, I mistook Pringle for Bill Gates! #T20worldcup22 #NEDvsBAN— Bhaskar Chakraborty (@aaj_ka_bhaskar) October 24, 2022
Not at this stage
Can't drop those Pringle! Would've been a huge scalp at this stage #BANvNED #T20worldcup— Pramod Ananth (@pramz) October 24, 2022
Big moment
Pringle drops it!— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 24, 2022
Could be a big moment in the game.#BanvsNed
