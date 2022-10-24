ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Afif Hossain turns into Ravindra Jadeja to inflict run-out of ‘livid’ Max O'Dowd

Netherlands’ Max O'Dowd, who scored an unbeaten 71 off 53 balls against Sri Lanka in their previous game, clipped Shakib Al Hasan toward mid-wicket in the fourth over. To see the ball was way behind the left of Afif Hossain, who was there at the deep, O’Dowd called for two runs. However, his partner Colin Ackermann was not interested and sent O’Dowd back. By that time, the latter was already halfway down the pitch, and an electric throw from Afif made the matter even worse.