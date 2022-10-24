 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Afif Hossain turns into Ravindra Jadeja to inflict run-out of ‘livid’ Max O'Dowd

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Bangladesh players are celebrating Max O'Dowd's wicket.

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Afif Hossain turns into Ravindra Jadeja to inflict run-out of ‘livid’ Max O'Dowd

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:42 PM

    Whenever cricketers’ sharp throws inflict run-outs from outside the 30-yard-circle, the first name that comes to mind is Ravindra Jadeja. Afif Hossain did something similar against the Netherlands to dismiss Max O'Dowd, who however was furious after Colin Ackermann did not respond to his call.

    Bangladesh are on their way to begin the ongoing T20 World Cup with a victory against the Netherlands in Hobart. After posting 144/8 batting first, they reduced the Netherlands to 66/6 in 12.5 overs before rain stopped play. Out of six Dutch dismissals, two were run-outs, and interestingly, both of them were in the same over.

    Netherlands’ Max O'Dowd, who scored an unbeaten 71 off 53 balls against Sri Lanka in their previous game, clipped Shakib Al Hasan toward mid-wicket in the fourth over. To see the ball was way behind the left of Afif Hossain, who was there at the deep, O’Dowd called for two runs. However, his partner Colin Ackermann was not interested and sent O’Dowd back. By that time, the latter was already halfway down the pitch, and an electric throw from Afif made the matter even worse.

    Afif ran a long way to grab the ball and took little time to throw at the non-strikers' end. It was a flat throw to Shakib, who took off the bails to make sure O'Dowd’s knock is not going to continue any longer. Afif resembled Ravindra Jadeja, who is widely known for his all-round fielding skills and razor-sharp throws.

    O'Dowd, however, was not pleased after watching Ackermann turn down his call and expressed his frustration with a loud roar.

    Flash and gone!

    What to call?

    Terrible happening

    Danger gone

    Just telling!

    Masterclass

    Back to back

    Stop it!

    Well?

    Only man!

     

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down