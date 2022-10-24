ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock emulates MS Dhoni to cost South Africa five penalty runs

However, de Kock had an unpleasant moment during the ninth over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Milton Shumba tried to reverse-scoop Anrich Nortje, only to reach Lungi Ngidi at deep fine leg. Ngidi’s throw was at the striker’s end, and de Kock, before collecting the ball, took his one glove off in order to have a quick throw if required. But the Proteas star failed to collect the ball cleanly as he inadvertently diverted it onto the glove lying on the field. The umpire was quick to spot the same and award Zimbabwe five penalty runs. While there was a lot of confusion among South Africans, there were hardly any complaints.