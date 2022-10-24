ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock emulates MS Dhoni to cost South Africa five penalty runs

Today at 5:30 PM
Although MS Dhoni’s illustrious career is highly recognized due to his lightning-quick gloveswork there were instances that he won’t want to remember. Quinton de Kock did something similar to one of Dhoni’s dubious memories by taking off one glove and giving away five penalty runs.
Although Quinton de Kock had plans to get South Africa off to a resounding start with the bat against Zimbabwe on Monday in their ICC T20 World Cup fixture in Hobart, the wicket-keeper batsman was in action with the big gloves after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field. Yet, he was in the limelight behind the stumps, taking three excellent catches out of four Zimbabwe wickets in a rain-marred nine-over-a-side contest.
However, de Kock had an unpleasant moment during the ninth over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Milton Shumba tried to reverse-scoop Anrich Nortje, only to reach Lungi Ngidi at deep fine leg. Ngidi’s throw was at the striker’s end, and de Kock, before collecting the ball, took his one glove off in order to have a quick throw if required. But the Proteas star failed to collect the ball cleanly as he inadvertently diverted it onto the glove lying on the field. The umpire was quick to spot the same and award Zimbabwe five penalty runs. While there was a lot of confusion among South Africans, there were hardly any complaints.
De Kock’s error resembled MS Dhoni’s similar misjudgment during India’s 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final versus Bangladesh. Dhoni did exactly the same to run out without even looking at the stumps, but the ball went on to hit his lying gloves, costing India five penalty runs.
Sad life here for South Africa!
October 24, 2022
Great news for Zimbabwe!
Zimbabwe has been awarded five penalty runs after the ball rolled into Quinton de Kock’s glove on the turf.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mxWPo8mlPO— Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 24, 2022
5 runs penalty stole the show!
Zimbabwe were 47/4 after 7 overs. In the last 2 overs, they have added 32 runs and finished on 79/4. Madhevere remains unbeaten on 35 off 18 balls.— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 24, 2022
5 penalty runs for Zimbabwe in that last over too. #T20WorldCup
Hahaha!
All my homies love 5 penalty runs.#T20WorldCup— Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) October 24, 2022
Bonus on Diwali for Zimbabwe!
5 penalty runs let’s gooo— Hass (@GokboruWolf) October 24, 2022
Yes! Know about it!
5 penalty runs awarded to zimbabwe. Reason is that Quiton De Kock had taken one of the gloves which was lying on the ground and the throw from the deep clipped that glove. Bonus runs for Zimababwe!#ICCT20WorldCup2022 #SAvZIM— Agha Salman 🇵🇰 (@AghaSalman_1) October 24, 2022
That was really unexpected!
five penalty runs for 🇿🇼 Ngidi's throw falls on the glove lying on the ground.bonus for 🇿🇼 throw was on the bounce to de Kock who had one glove off, hits his pads and then kisses the glove lying in front of him.If this happens in 🇮🇳🇵🇰 game.🇵🇰 will cry saying ICC is supporting 🇮🇳— muhammed ziyad (@ziyadmuhd7867) October 24, 2022
Got you bortha!
The ball hit De kocks glove when it was on the ground, if the ball hits a fielding teams kit which is on the ground 5 penalty runs are given— Bhogosvogodo (@yungjoja) October 24, 2022
Pretty normal?
And that unfortunate 5 runs penalty. Things like this normal for South Africa in WCs— Vinay (@VinayKushwaha94) October 24, 2022
