    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Quinton de Kock emulates MS Dhoni to cost South Africa five penalty runs

    Quinton de Kock costed South Africa five penalty runs against Zimbabwe.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:30 PM

    Although MS Dhoni’s illustrious career is highly recognized due to his lightning-quick gloveswork there were instances that he won’t want to remember. Quinton de Kock did something similar to one of Dhoni’s dubious memories by taking off one glove and giving away five penalty runs.

    Although Quinton de Kock had plans to get South Africa off to a resounding start with the bat against Zimbabwe on Monday in their ICC T20 World Cup fixture in Hobart, the wicket-keeper batsman was in action with the big gloves after Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field. Yet, he was in the limelight behind the stumps, taking three excellent catches out of four Zimbabwe wickets in a rain-marred nine-over-a-side contest.

    However, de Kock had an unpleasant moment during the ninth over of Zimbabwe’s innings when Milton Shumba tried to reverse-scoop Anrich Nortje, only to reach Lungi Ngidi at deep fine leg. Ngidi’s throw was at the striker’s end, and de Kock, before collecting the ball, took his one glove off in order to have a quick throw if required. But the Proteas star failed to collect the ball cleanly as he inadvertently diverted it onto the glove lying on the field. The umpire was quick to spot the same and award Zimbabwe five penalty runs. While there was a lot of confusion among South Africans, there were hardly any complaints. 

    De Kock’s error resembled MS Dhoni’s similar misjudgment during India’s 2017 Champions Trophy semi-final versus Bangladesh. Dhoni did exactly the same to run out without even looking at the stumps, but the ball went on to hit his lying gloves, costing India five penalty runs.

