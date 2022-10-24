 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain star in Bangladesh's nine-run win over Netherlands

    Bangladesh beat Netherlands by nine runs.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:33 PM

    Bangladesh began their T20 World Cup campaign by defeating the Netherlands by nine runs on Sunday in Sydney. Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball, taking four wickets for 25 to bowl out the Netherlands for 135 after they posted 144/8 batting first, courtesy of Afif Hossain’s superb 27-ball 38.

    Colin Ackermann’s 48-ball 62 was not enough for the Netherlands as they endured a nine-run defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday at Sydney Cricket Ground. No. 11 Paul van Meekeren’s 14-ball 24 was the second best score for the Dutch as they were skittled out for 135 after coming to chase 145.

    Coming to defend the below-par target, Taskin Ahmed set the tone for Bangladesh, taking two wickets off the first two balls. Hasan Mahmud gave the support Taskin required, returning excellent figures of 4-1-15-2. Shakib Al Hasan and Soumya Sarkar were the others who had taken the wickets for Bangladesh.

    Earlier in the contest, Bangladesh rode on Afif Hossain’s 27-ball 38 to reach 144/8 at the end of the innings after Scott Edwards won the toss and asked them to bat. Mosaddek Hossain chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring a breezy 12-ball 20 not out to take their side to a respectable total. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren starred with the ball, scalping two wickets apiece.

    Bangladesh will next face South Africa on October 27 at Sydney Cricket Ground while the Netherlands will go up against India on the same day at the same venue.

