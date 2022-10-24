ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain star in Bangladesh’s nine-run win over Netherlands

Earlier in the contest, Bangladesh rode on Afif Hossain’s 27-ball 38 to reach 144/8 at the end of the innings after Scott Edwards won the toss and asked them to bat. Mosaddek Hossain chipped in with handy contributions as well, scoring a breezy 12-ball 20 not out to take their side to a respectable total. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede and Paul van Meekeren starred with the ball, scalping two wickets apiece.