    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s audacious six over Haris Rauf’s head leaving everyone in awe

    Virat Kohli played an once in a lifetime innings vs Pakistan at MCG.

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:20 PM

    Virat Kohli is among the most adorable cricketers in the world and his grace was on display against Pakistan on Sunday at MCG. Kohli was at his vintage best while chasing 160, and his six down the ground off Haris Rauf in the 19th over of India’s innings shifted the momentum for his side.

    Virat Kohli made headlines on Sunday during India’s thrilling four-wicket victory against arch-rivals on Sunday in their ICC T20 World Cup opener at the MCG. The former India captain remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to guide his side past the finishing line after the Men in Blue were reduced to 31/4 at one stage. India required 28 off the last eight balls, and from there on, what Kohli and his Co. did at the stadium still feels like a dream to many.

    Till that point in the 19th over, Haris Rauf was bowling impressively at the MCG, a stadium he knows quite well because of representing Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). He got two crucial Indian wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and was on the verge of sealing the deal for his side. 

    However, Kohli had other plans against Rauf, who is widely regarded as one of the fiercest pacers in the world. The Indian talisman picked Rauf’s slower ball which was pitched at a good length and slammed it over his head down the ground for a six by backing away in the crease. More importantly, Kohli, while playing that shot, used his straight bat to send the ball fly over the rope. The spectators in the stadium and the viewers, as well as non-striker Hardik Pandya, could not believe what they just saw and went on to praise one of the all-time greats of the sport.

