ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli’s audacious six over Haris Rauf’s head leaving everyone in awe

Virat Kohli is among the most adorable cricketers in the world and his grace was on display against Pakistan on Sunday at MCG. Kohli was at his vintage best while chasing 160, and his six down the ground off Haris Rauf in the 19th over of India’s innings shifted the momentum for his side.
Virat Kohli made headlines on Sunday during India’s thrilling four-wicket victory against arch-rivals on Sunday in their ICC T20 World Cup opener at the MCG. The former India captain remained unbeaten on 82 off 53 balls to guide his side past the finishing line after the Men in Blue were reduced to 31/4 at one stage. India required 28 off the last eight balls, and from there on, what Kohli and his Co. did at the stadium still feels like a dream to many.
Till that point in the 19th over, Haris Rauf was bowling impressively at the MCG, a stadium he knows quite well because of representing Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). He got two crucial Indian wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav and was on the verge of sealing the deal for his side.
However, Kohli had other plans against Rauf, who is widely regarded as one of the fiercest pacers in the world. The Indian talisman picked Rauf’s slower ball which was pitched at a good length and slammed it over his head down the ground for a six by backing away in the crease. More importantly, Kohli, while playing that shot, used his straight bat to send the ball fly over the rope. The spectators in the stadium and the viewers, as well as non-striker Hardik Pandya, could not believe what they just saw and went on to praise one of the all-time greats of the sport.
This shot is nuts!
The reaction from Hardik Pandya represents whole cricket fans across the world after the shot from Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/aGHwKEe0EN— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2022
Will be remembered
Won’t forget that straight 6 from Kohli to Rauf for the rest of my days I think.— Dave (@CricketDave27) October 23, 2022
28 needed off 8 in that game situation against Haris Rauf in top form at the MCG and he plays a highlight reel shot you go to sleep dreaming of playing. Was the moment I was sure he’s doing it again
Goat stuff
I will never, for as long as I live, forget those two sixes off Haris Rauf in the 19th over. That's just PlayStation cricket by Kohli, against all odds, against everything we think we know about cricket. GOAT stuff.— Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) October 23, 2022
Only one to take on!
There are only a select few players who can take down an in-form Rauf at the MCG. Kohli is one of them.— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 23, 2022
King
20 times, Haris Rauf bowled 19th over in T20I format— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 23, 2022
Today is 1st time, He Conceded Two 6s
Courtesy : King Kohli 💥#INDvsPAK
Shot of the Year
"Virat Kohli's shot against Haris Rauf, this is the shot of the year." - Venkatesh Prasad— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 23, 2022
Lets go
Thats world cup!
Hard to believe there will be a better shot at this T20 World Cup than Kohli's straight six off Haris Rauf to the penultimate ball of that 19th over— Simon Wilde (@swildecricket) October 23, 2022
Punched
That Virat Kohli punch for 6 on Haris Rauf will go down in History as one of the most iconic moments. How we remember Sachin's uppercut on Shoaib, same will be done for this piece of genius. Never ever doubt him. Best fucking batsman in the fucking world. King Kohli. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Drog BABA (@TheDrogBABA) October 23, 2022
Might be better
For understandable reasons, there has been a lot of focus on Kohli vs Rauf. However, the pull off Shaheen in the over before that was not an option for many batters in this venue.— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 23, 2022
Look at the size of that boundary and he almost cleared it.
