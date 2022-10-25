 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as acrobatic David Warner mesmerizes Sunil Gavaskar with fielding heroics

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    David Warner produced an outstanding effort while fielding vs Sri Lanka.

    (Twitter)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as acrobatic David Warner mesmerizes Sunil Gavaskar with fielding heroics

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:58 PM

    Fielding is one of the crucial aspects in the modern era to win crunch games and cricketers imprint memories of some of the great fielding efforts on viewers. David Warner produced one of the great cricketing moments as his acrobatic boundary-save against Sri Lanka sent even Sunil Gavaskar into awe.

    After losing their first match against New Zealand, Australia are on their way to redemption, restricting Sri Lankan batters from freely playing their shots. Aaron Finch, after winning the toss, asked Sri Lanka to bat, and the latter had posted 92/2 after 13 overs. Two overs earlier, Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva were looking to shift the gear, only before a top-notch fielding effort from David Warner took everyone’s attention.

    Marcus Stoinis bowled the 11th over of the innings and his fourth ball was a full delivery on to de Silva. The Sri Lankan lofted the ball over mid-off but miscued it in an attempt to get a boundary. The ball was sailing over the head of David Warner, who was fielding at mid-off and was heading for the ropes. However, Warner displayed his supremacy in fielding skills while running backwards and putting in a dive to save the four runs.

    Warner caught the ball with both hands while diving and flicked them inside the ropes before his body crossed the skirtings. The superhuman effort by the Aussie impressed even former cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar, who was mesmerized by the effort on the air. Twiterrati also took note of the incident and the social media went into a frenzy.

    Absolutely bonkers!!

    Just incredible

    Fantastic

    Wow moment

    Next level effort

    He is doing everything

    Great effort

    Brilliant from warner

    SAVE of the tournament

    Lit af!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down