ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as acrobatic David Warner mesmerizes Sunil Gavaskar with fielding heroics

Marcus Stoinis bowled the 11th over of the innings and his fourth ball was a full delivery on to de Silva. The Sri Lankan lofted the ball over mid-off but miscued it in an attempt to get a boundary. The ball was sailing over the head of David Warner, who was fielding at mid-off and was heading for the ropes. However, Warner displayed his supremacy in fielding skills while running backwards and putting in a dive to save the four runs.