ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Australia thumps Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Today at 8:26 PM
Australia have earned a couple of points in the T20 World Cup 2022 beating Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game by seven wickets chasing down a target of 158. Both the teams had a shot at victory but Marcus Stonis’ unbeaten 59 runs from just 18 balls ensured the win with 27 balls to spare.
After dropping points in their first match against New Zealand, Australia earned a couple of points registering a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The team chose to bowl first and restricted the opposition on a total of 157/6 with Pathum Nissanka being the highest run-scorer with 40 runs. Mitchell Starc was the most economical bowler for the hosts conceding 23 runs in his spell taking a crucial wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also contributed with one wicket each and the collective performance from bowling unit helped them to prevent Sri Lanka from crossing the 160-run mark.
Australia were reduced to 89/3 in the second innings but Marcus Stoinis came up with an explosion. He started smashing the ball right from the start and paved the way for the team to win. Stoinis hammered unbeaten 59 runs from 18 balls laced with four boundaries and six maximums. Aaron Finch played a scratchy innings of unbeaten 31 runs from 42 balls but ensured his stay at the crease till the completion of the chase.
Australia are now placed fourth in the points table with two points from a couple of matches.
Marcus Stoinis this game 😄 #AUSvSL #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/DOsI38qrOl— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 25, 2022
Bandara really selling the tactical drop of Finch before taking a stunner to dismiss Maxwell#AUSvSL— Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) October 25, 2022
Aaron Finch having a long chat with Darren Sammy, someone who knows all about not being at his best personally in a #T20WorldCup & yet managing to lead his team to the title #AusvSL pic.twitter.com/5tvcnL3as7— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 25, 2022
Man ngl but zampa ki choice to kaffi achi hai😅😫😏 #AUSvSL #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/lCYBiXvDZ8— Ephraim Ghouri (@ghouriephraim5) October 25, 2022
Marcus Stoinis reached to 50 in 17 balls which is the fastest 50 for Australia in T20 Internationals. Its joint 2nd fastest 50 in #T20WorldCup history. @YUVSTRONG12 holds the record with 50 off 12 balls against England in T20 World Cup in 2007. #AUSvSL #CricketStats— Shahzad Tirmizi Syed (@shahzadtirmizi) October 25, 2022
Disappointing Loss But Happy For Asalanka, Kumara. Got Unnecessary Hate #AUSvSL— Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) October 25, 2022
Group 1 points table after Australia's win today over Sri Lanka#AUSvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MYGIDHct2y— 🅒🅡🅘︎🅒︎🄲🅁🄰🅉🅈𝗠𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗨™ 🇮🇳❤️ (@MSDianMrigu) October 25, 2022
The defending champions are back👊#AUSvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/O3kNSmy77g— Sportizens (@Sportizens_in) October 25, 2022
The second fastest Half century in T20 world cup history 😨— Sandalu Gaganaka 🇱🇰✨ (@gaganaka49) October 25, 2022
Marcus Stonis : 58 runs in 18 balls #T20worldcup22 #AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/bbO68ACBvB
Yes come on Aus— Farhan فرحان (@This_Beard_Guy) October 25, 2022
Big win ✌️🙌#AusvSl pic.twitter.com/4g0Cxb6TO9
