    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Australia thumps Sri Lanka by seven wickets

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:26 PM

    Australia have earned a couple of points in the T20 World Cup 2022 beating Sri Lanka in a Super 12 game by seven wickets chasing down a target of 158. Both the teams had a shot at victory but Marcus Stonis’ unbeaten 59 runs from just 18 balls ensured the win with 27 balls to spare.

    After dropping points in their first match against New Zealand, Australia earned a couple of points registering a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The team chose to bowl first and restricted the opposition on a total of 157/6 with Pathum Nissanka being the highest run-scorer with 40 runs. Mitchell Starc was the most economical bowler for the hosts conceding 23 runs in his spell taking a crucial wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also contributed with one wicket each and the collective performance from bowling unit helped them to prevent Sri Lanka from crossing the 160-run mark. 

    Australia were reduced to 89/3 in the second innings but Marcus Stoinis came up with an explosion. He started smashing the ball right from the start and paved the way for the team to win. Stoinis hammered unbeaten 59 runs from 18 balls laced with four boundaries and six maximums. Aaron Finch played a scratchy innings of unbeaten 31 runs from 42 balls but ensured his stay at the crease till the completion of the chase. 

    Australia are now placed fourth in the points table with two points from a couple of matches. 

