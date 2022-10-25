ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Australia thumps Sri Lanka by seven wickets

After dropping points in their first match against New Zealand, Australia earned a couple of points registering a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. The team chose to bowl first and restricted the opposition on a total of 157/6 with Pathum Nissanka being the highest run-scorer with 40 runs. Mitchell Starc was the most economical bowler for the hosts conceding 23 runs in his spell taking a crucial wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also contributed with one wicket each and the collective performance from bowling unit helped them to prevent Sri Lanka from crossing the 160-run mark.