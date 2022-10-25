ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka playing dumb after bizarre mix-up at crucial juncture

After having got off to a steady start, Sri Lanka haven’t been able to accelerate their scoring rate in the Super 12 game against Australia so far. Sri Lanka were on 92/2 after 13 overs and they were in pursuit of upping the tempo but failed to do so at the back end. The main reason behind them really not being able to attack was the collapse suffered after Pathum Nissanka run-out. Nissanka was looking to switch gears after scoring 40 runs but his aim was cut short by a crazy mix-up.