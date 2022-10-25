ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka playing dumb after bizarre mix-up at crucial juncture

Today at 6:23 PM
A run-out right at the moment when the team is intending to switch gears can shun their scoring momentum and it culminates into a low total. Sri Lanka are on the same path against Australia as Pathum Nissanka was involved in a freak mix-up just when he was looking to steer the team’s scoring rate.
After having got off to a steady start, Sri Lanka haven’t been able to accelerate their scoring rate in the Super 12 game against Australia so far. Sri Lanka were on 92/2 after 13 overs and they were in pursuit of upping the tempo but failed to do so at the back end. The main reason behind them really not being able to attack was the collapse suffered after Pathum Nissanka run-out. Nissanka was looking to switch gears after scoring 40 runs but his aim was cut short by a crazy mix-up.
Ashton Agar was bowling the 14th over of the innings and Nissanka was facing the third delivery after scoring four runs from the first two balls of the over. The delivery was slightly outside off and he played a square cut towards Mitchell Marsh at backward point. The batter hoped the ball would pierce the gap and started running to take a sneaky single. His partner never got off the blocks and the batter was compelled to make a run back to the crease in order to save his life.
However, it was too late and he was miles away from the crease only to end up taking a walk back to the pavilion. The batter expressed his frustration at the incident and the spectators also flooded the Twitter with their reactions.
Questionable innings!
October 25, 2022
Terrible
One hell of a terrible knock from Pathum Nissanka. Played so slow, and then couldn't finish with a flourish. Put pressure on the other batters and now SL are falling apart.#AusvsSL #AUSvsSL— Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) October 25, 2022
Could be
Kusal Perera in place of Pathum Nissanka Should better choice for SL #SLvsAUS— Tiru@18 (@tirumalaraoch1) October 25, 2022
Your thoughts on this?
Kusal Perera in place of Pathum Nissanka Should better choice for SL #SLvsAUS— Tiru@18 (@tirumalaraoch1) October 25, 2022
Finally it ends
Pathum Nissanka's misery finally ended.— Kamal Kant (@acricketzealot) October 25, 2022
40 runs in 45 balls with just 2 fours.
Or perhaps he got out when he wanted to get a move on?
LOL
Pathum Nissanka's did a Kl Rahul today https://t.co/zSEkLutAxk— Fr🅾️nt F🅾️🅾️t 🦶🏏 (@frontfoot73) October 25, 2022
What an innings
Finally Pathum Nissanka's legendary inning- 40 off 45 balls comes to an end.....what an innings it's been at strike rate of 88 on peak Perth pitch... Just fantabulous🙌❤️🔥 #AUSvSL— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 25, 2022
Please do
@TukTuk_Academy please do post a appreciation post for the extra ordinary knock of pathum nissanka 40(45)balls— Babu . A (@BabuA94129873) October 25, 2022
Why not just retire
40 off 45 balls for Pathum Nissanka with only two boundaries, I'd never understand why retiring out isn't an option at such big stage. You have the likes of Rajapaksa, Hasaranga, Shanaka and Karunaratne still to come and you allow them a maximum of 40 plays to play. #T20WorldCup— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 25, 2022
yup
Batting approach of Pathum Nissanka is a bit questionable in this game.#T20WorldCup #SLvAUS— Sadeepa Navanjana (@Sadeepa_3074) October 25, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Pathum Nissanka
- Charith Asalanka
- Ashton Agar
- T 20 World Cup 2022
- Australia Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.