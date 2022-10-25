 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka playing dumb after bizarre mix-up at crucial juncture

    Pathum Nissanka was run-out on 40 runs

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Pathum Nissanka playing dumb after bizarre mix-up at crucial juncture

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:23 PM

    A run-out right at the moment when the team is intending to switch gears can shun their scoring momentum and it culminates into a low total. Sri Lanka are on the same path against Australia as Pathum Nissanka was involved in a freak mix-up just when he was looking to steer the team’s scoring rate.

    After having got off to a steady start, Sri Lanka haven’t been able to accelerate their scoring rate in the Super 12 game against Australia so far. Sri Lanka were on 92/2 after 13 overs and they were in pursuit of upping the tempo but failed to do so at the back end. The main reason behind them really not being able to attack was the collapse suffered after Pathum Nissanka run-out. Nissanka was looking to switch gears after scoring 40 runs but his aim was cut short by a crazy mix-up. 

    Ashton Agar was bowling the 14th over of the innings and Nissanka was facing the third delivery after scoring four runs from the first two balls of the over. The delivery was slightly outside off and he played a square cut towards Mitchell Marsh at backward point. The batter hoped the ball would pierce the gap and started running to take a sneaky single. His partner never got off the blocks and the batter was compelled to make a run back to the crease in order to save his life. 

    However, it was too late and he was miles away from the crease only to end up taking a walk back to the pavilion. The batter expressed his frustration at the incident and the spectators also flooded the Twitter with their reactions. 

