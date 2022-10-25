 user tracker image
    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka's sportsmanship as players rush to check on Glenn Maxwell after nasty blow

    Glenn Maxwell was dismissed on 23 runs against Sri Lanka

    (ICC)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:55 PM

    There are a few moments of sportsmanship in a fiercely competitive sport but when they occur they are always immortal. The Sri Lankan team added to the list of such moments in cricketing history as they rushed to check on Glenn Maxwell in a World Cup game after being hit across the throat.

    After losing their first Super 12 game Australia are orchestrating a run chase against Sri Lanka to register their first win of the tournament. Chasing a target of 158, Australia needed fifty runs from the last five overs with Marcus Stoinis in his attacking mode. The fixture has been fiercely competitive so far but a gesture from Sri Lankan team provided a display of sportsmanship after Glenn Maxwell sustained a blow, 

    Lahiru Kumara was bowling 12th over of the innings and he was consistently clocking more than 140 KPH throughout his spell. The pacer was extracting some bounce from the pitch troubling the opposition batters. Maxwell was ready to continue his carnage on the third delivery of the over but the bowler pulled the length on the shorter side to spoil his plans. 

    The ball bounced viciously hitting Maxwell across his throat and he was quick to get away from the stumps and remove the helmet immediately. The mighty blow had struck Maxwell very hard and the Sri Lankan players rushed to check on the all-rounder. It was a moment of sportsmanship and the fans expressed their remarks on social media. 

