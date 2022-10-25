ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts to Sri Lanka's sportsmanship as players rush to check on Glenn Maxwell after nasty blow

Today at 7:55 PM
There are a few moments of sportsmanship in a fiercely competitive sport but when they occur they are always immortal. The Sri Lankan team added to the list of such moments in cricketing history as they rushed to check on Glenn Maxwell in a World Cup game after being hit across the throat.
After losing their first Super 12 game Australia are orchestrating a run chase against Sri Lanka to register their first win of the tournament. Chasing a target of 158, Australia needed fifty runs from the last five overs with Marcus Stoinis in his attacking mode. The fixture has been fiercely competitive so far but a gesture from Sri Lankan team provided a display of sportsmanship after Glenn Maxwell sustained a blow,
Lahiru Kumara was bowling 12th over of the innings and he was consistently clocking more than 140 KPH throughout his spell. The pacer was extracting some bounce from the pitch troubling the opposition batters. Maxwell was ready to continue his carnage on the third delivery of the over but the bowler pulled the length on the shorter side to spoil his plans.
The ball bounced viciously hitting Maxwell across his throat and he was quick to get away from the stumps and remove the helmet immediately. The mighty blow had struck Maxwell very hard and the Sri Lankan players rushed to check on the all-rounder. It was a moment of sportsmanship and the fans expressed their remarks on social media.
Nasty!
October 25, 2022
Brutal
That bouncer to maxwell 😵😵😵😵— Christopher Kili (@chriskili_29) October 25, 2022
Just brilliant
Dropped Finch and then took a brilliant catch of Maxwell 🔥— Utsav 💙 (@utsav045) October 25, 2022
Ashen Bandara doing everything right for his team 😎#SLvAUS #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/8UJ0Xr1uQu
Nasty
Kumara hits nasty bouncer to Glenn Maxwell on his head. The physio rushes out there but good news is that he is fine & playing back, it could have been a huge loss for Australia in this world cup. Such a vital player, even today he changed the game! #AUSvSL #SLvsAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sfe424RPz0— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 25, 2022
Superb over
He’s just bowled an outstanding over. Hit Maxwell on the chin with a second bouncer. Got to like anyone who rattles the Aussies. https://t.co/RuJMoa2OMa— Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) October 25, 2022
He did channel
Maxwell channeling his Asif Ali side dealing with bouncers— umer UT (@umertoor) October 25, 2022
Crazy
#AUSvsSL Lahiru Kumara beating Maxwell neck and crop with his express pace. India needed Umran Malik's pace in these big AUS https://t.co/LYZbY1Evy6 Lockie Ferguson, Mark Wood, Nortje, Rabada, Starc, Rauf, etc Could win us a few matches single handedly with pacy bouncers.— MOHD FUZAIL AHMAD (@mohdfuzailahmad) October 25, 2022
Sharp bounce
Lahiru putting Maxwell in check with those mighty bouncers 🔥🔥 #AUSvSL #T20worldcup— Lewis (@figosekas) October 25, 2022
Knocked
Glen Maxwell knocked out by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer at #PerthStadium #ICCT20WorldCup .. but Maxi bounced back, can Australia do the same? pic.twitter.com/LDpcrCoKUg— Raj Mohan (@Non_rights) October 25, 2022
Scary scenes
Scary scenes.— RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) October 25, 2022
A nasty bouncer hit Maxwell's throat! Hope he's fine. #AUSvSL #SLvAUS #SLvsAUS #T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/yF49VoeJan
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Lahiru Kumara
- Marcus Stoinis
- Glenn Maxwell
- T 20 World Cup 2022
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.