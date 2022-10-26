ICC World T20 | Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul seem intimated and scared, reckons Shoaib Akhtar

After restricting Pakistan to 159/8 in their recent ICC World T20 encounter at the MCG, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma did not get them off to a decent start. While Rahul was dismissed by Naseem Shah in the second over, Rohit lost his wicket a few minutes later, to Haris Rauf. Both the openers scored four runs each before returning to the pavilion, leading India to be on the verge of a humiliating defeat. They were 31/4 at one point until Virat Kohli stepped up and turned the tide for India. Kohli and Hardik Pandya stitched a 110-run stand for the fifth wicket for revival, and then the former and R Ashwin did the rest to take their side past the finishing line on the last ball of the contest.