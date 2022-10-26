ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Adil Rashid’s ‘hand of luck’ sends Lorcan Tucker back to pavilion

Today at 11:54 AM
Having to walk back to the pavilion due to an unlucky dismissal is the most disappointing way for a batter to get out, and Lorcan Tucker suffered the same fate against England. Just when Tucker was getting into the groove, a deflection from Adil Rashid’s hand caught him short of the crease.
Facing Ireland in their second game of the T20 World Cup, England are facing stiff competition as the opposition batters are doing a decent job. Ireland lost their first wicket early in the innings but Lorcan Tucker and Andrew Balbirnie stitched a partnership to steady the innings. They were going strong and might have guided the team to a huge total but a stroke of luck broke their stand.
Adil Rashid was bowling the 12th over of the innings and the last ball had stored one of the unluckiest of dismissals in it. Balbirnie was facing the delivery and he pushed the ball bowled full straight to the bowler. Rashid tried to stop the delivery but it went past him before greasing his fingers. Tucker had already taken a start at non-striker’s end, backing his natural instinct.
However, luck was not on his side and the ball hit the stumps after greasing the bowler’s fingers. Tucker was way short of his crease and the unlucky dismissal culminated into a collapse for Ireland as they lost wickets after regular intervals to follow it up. Twitter was quick to note the incident and users expressed their reactions.
