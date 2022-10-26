ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Ireland upset England by five runs courtesy of DLS

Today at 1:50 PM
Ireland have pipped England by five runs in the Super 12 match as rain played a role in the second innings to tilt the game in the former's favour. Andrew Balbirnie contributed with a knock of 62 runs from 47 balls while the bowling unit dismissed the opposition batters in regular intervals.
Ireland have scripted a shocking win over England at MCG in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup. They were asked to bat by England and shaped the innings into a decent total. Paul Stirling was dismissed earlier in the innings but Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker stitched a crucial partnership to take the team from 21/1 to 103/2. They were heading to a challenging target but a late collapse forced them to be bowled out for 157 in 19.2 overs.
The conditions were overcast throughout the fixture and Ireland's pacers used it to their advantage. Joshua Little dismissed Buttler in the first over and England lost regular wickets after that. Little picked two wickets from his spell and was the highest wicket-taker till the rain stopped play. The game turned out to be a close contest as England needed 52 runs from 33 balls before rain arrived. They were five runs behind the DLS score as the fixture concluded with no signs of rain taking a halt.
What just happened!
Dear England it was bound to happen#T20WorldCup #EngvsIre #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/JwtDHK99oR— Cricsimp (@cricsimp) October 26, 2022
Biggest upset!
And here is the biggest upset of this world cup. #ENGvsIRE— Ashwani Pandey (@Ap2229678Pandey) October 26, 2022
Rain rain go away
Out of fucking nowhere the rain won the game for the Irish! HOORAY #ENGvsIRE #T20WorldCup— Meh (@enmity_rose) October 26, 2022
What an upset!
They calling it off Biggest Upset in this year T20 World Cup Ireland beat England by 5 run DLS method #T20WorldCup2022 #ENGvsIRE #UPSET— Karuntej (@Karuntej) October 26, 2022
Deserving
Ireland wins! Deserving.#ENGvIRE #ENGvsIRE #IREvENG #IREvsENG #T20WorldCup2022 #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup22— Prasanna Venkatesan (@prasreporter) October 26, 2022
Didn't hope for that
Another upset in ICC T20 World Cup....— a patriot without prejudice.... (@alvi_kathmandu) October 26, 2022
Ireland beat England after rain stopped play....@engvsire
Lets Go
OMG. Yes Yes Yes. Ireland 🇮🇪 you beauty. #Upset3 #ENGvsIRE #T20WorldCup— Yasaran Pitawala (@YasaranPitta) October 26, 2022
Congrats
Ireland beat England in the World Cup, congratulations to Ireland. Well done ✅. #EngvsIre— Chaudhary Ali Hamza (@iamalihamxa) October 26, 2022
Wow Ireland
A win for ireland 🥳..definitely deserved if not for some part in fielding #ENGvsIRE #T20WC2022— Sulav Poudel (@eeebf6798ad640e) October 26, 2022
Aussies luck
Man, Aussies have some luck.#ENGvsIRE— Chanzeb Khan (@Chanzeb10659032) October 26, 2022
