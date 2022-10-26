ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Ireland upset England by five runs courtesy of DLS

The conditions were overcast throughout the fixture and Ireland's pacers used it to their advantage. Joshua Little dismissed Buttler in the first over and England lost regular wickets after that. Little picked two wickets from his spell and was the highest wicket-taker till the rain stopped play. The game turned out to be a close contest as England needed 52 runs from 33 balls before rain arrived. They were five runs behind the DLS score as the fixture concluded with no signs of rain taking a halt.