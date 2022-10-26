 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Ireland upset England by five runs courtesy of DLS

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ireland beat England by five runs by DLS method

    (ICC)

    ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as Ireland upset England by five runs courtesy of DLS

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:50 PM

    Ireland have pipped England by five runs in the Super 12 match as rain played a role in the second innings to tilt the game in the former's favour. Andrew Balbirnie contributed with a knock of 62 runs from 47 balls while the bowling unit dismissed the opposition batters in regular intervals.

    Ireland have scripted a shocking win over England at MCG in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup. They were asked to bat by England and shaped the innings into a decent total. Paul Stirling was dismissed earlier in the innings but Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker stitched a crucial partnership to take the team from 21/1 to 103/2. They were heading to a challenging target but a late collapse forced them to be bowled out for 157 in 19.2 overs. 

    The conditions were overcast throughout the fixture and Ireland's pacers used it to their advantage. Joshua Little dismissed Buttler in the first over and England lost regular wickets after that. Little picked two wickets from his spell and was the highest wicket-taker till the rain stopped play. The game turned out to be a close contest as England needed 52 runs from 33 balls before rain arrived. They were five runs behind the DLS score as the fixture concluded with no signs of rain taking a halt. 

    What just happened!

    Biggest upset!

    Rain rain go away

    What an upset!

    Deserving

    Didn't hope for that

    Lets Go

    Congrats

    Wow Ireland

    Aussies luck

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down