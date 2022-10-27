ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa trample Bangladesh by 104 runs on back of stunning Rilee Rossouw century

Choosing to bat first on a flat track that eventually became two-paced, South Africa's Quinton de Kock went gung-ho right off the bat in continuation of his stellar knock against Zimbabwe. While the wicket-keeper's innings came to demise at 63(38), counterpart Rilee Rossouw was in no mood to stop as he ended up with a stunning 109 off just 56 balls. it was the fourth fastest century in tournament history, taking just 52 deliveries to reach the landmark. Moreover, the middle-order batter had scored a century in his last T20I outing against India as well, making him just the second batter in history to record two consecutive T20I centuries after French batter Gustav McKeon.