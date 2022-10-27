ICC World T20 | Twitter reacts as South Africa trample Bangladesh by 104 runs on back of stunning Rilee Rossouw century

Today at 12:26 PM
South Africa made light work of Bangladesh in Thursday's encounter at the SCG with clinical batting and bowling performances landing them a huge win. The Asians never were never in contention during any phase of the game, except for a brief but meaningless resurgence during the Proteas' death overs.
South Africa put behind a disappointing no result against Zimbabwe with a comprehensive thrashing of Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground, emerging triumphant in their Group 2 clash by 104 runs. The result saw the Proteas break a plethora of records, including the fifth-largest victory while defending in World T20 history.
Choosing to bat first on a flat track that eventually became two-paced, South Africa's Quinton de Kock went gung-ho right off the bat in continuation of his stellar knock against Zimbabwe. While the wicket-keeper's innings came to demise at 63(38), counterpart Rilee Rossouw was in no mood to stop as he ended up with a stunning 109 off just 56 balls. it was the fourth fastest century in tournament history, taking just 52 deliveries to reach the landmark. Moreover, the middle-order batter had scored a century in his last T20I outing against India as well, making him just the second batter in history to record two consecutive T20I centuries after French batter Gustav McKeon.
In response, Bangladesh crumbled losing wickets in quick succession with Anrich Nortje leading the new ball charge. He ended up with figures of 4-0-10-3, while a destructive Tabraiz Shamsi spell in the middle overs earned him a three-wicket spell as well. The Tigers were eventually bowled out for 101 and the major net run rate blow puts a severe dent in their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final.
